Opening game in new All County League season is abandoned

The opening weekend of the new All County League GAA season got off to a disappointing start after Saturday night’s opening game was abandoned.

The match in Division Three between Naomh Muire and Red Hughs had to be stopped after 14 minutes at The Banks due to floodlight failure.

It’s understood that after a 20 minute delay, only Naomh Muire and the match referee took to the field to continue the match and as a result, the game was abandoned.

Naomh Muire had been leading by 0-4 to -0-1 before the game was stopped.

Naomh Muire defeated Red Hughs in the Reserve fixture by 2-20 to 1-5.