Marty Lynch is overall winner of The Race

Ramelton man Marty Lynch produced a wonderful display of endurance, stamina and bravery, to win The Race on Saturday.

The barber at Gerry's Barber Shop in Letterkenny, was the first local finisher at the 24-hour-endurance event last year.

But he went one better today as he was the overall winner of the gruelling race.

Sean Stewart, pictured running alongside Marty, was third person across the finish line, behind Team 3 Wise Men.

As the event continued this evening, Rachel Nolan was in 15th place overall and on her way to winning the women's race with Christina MacKenzie and Sharon Black not far behind.