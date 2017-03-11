Donegal open McGuigan Cup campaign with victory

Jamie Crawford, Matthew McKenna and Mikey Boyle scored the goals as Donegal got their McGuigan Cup campaign off to a winning start against Fermanagh in Irvinestown on Saturday.



Fermanagh . . . 0-5

Donegal . . . 3-11



Donegal bossed this game played on the artificial pitch at the Bawnacre facility.

They led 1-6 to 0-3 at half-time - Crawford scored the goal - before taking complete control in the second half.

McKenna and Boyle added the second half goals.

St Eunan’s Conor O’Donnell kicked four points to share the top scoring spot with McKenna, who ended with 1-1 to his name.

This was a first outing for the team and a first chance for new manager Francie Friel to have a look at his squad.

Fermanagh only scored twice in the second half late on, despite Donegal playing the last quarter down to 14, after Michael Statham picked up a second yellow card.

Donegal face Tyrone next.

DONEGAL: Eoin O’Boyle; James Kelly, Ciaran Doherty, Cian Doherty; Peter McEniff (0-1), Conor O’Donnell, Caolan McMonagle; Jamie Crawford (1-0), Michael Statham; Danny Gallagher, Mikey Boyle (1-0), Matthew McKenna ((1-1); Mark McAteer (0-2, 2f), Ben Bradley, Conor O’Donnell (0-4, 1f). Subs used: Oran Doogan (0-1), Oisin Bonner (0-2), Eoin Harkin, Anthony Gallagher, Patrick Scally, Ross Marley.

Referee: Martin Conroy (Tyrone).