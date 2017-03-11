Donegal girls Stapleton and Muldoon help Ireland to fourth Six Nations win against Wales

Nora Stapleton and Larissa Muldoon helped Ireland to another win in the Women's Six Nations as they defeated Wales 12-7 in the Cardiff Arms Park.

Stapleton again started at outhalf and was influential throughout. Ireland had the only score of the opening half, a try just before half-time which Stapleton converted from very close to the sideline.

Wales thundered back into the contest early in the second half and got over the Irish line to level matters. Larissa Muldoon was into the action early in the second half and her passing was very crisp.

Eventually Ireland got back in the lead, scoring a try and they held out until the finish.

The win leaves them top of the table, and it looks as if their final game meeting with England at Donnybrook on St. Patrick's Night will decide the outcome of the championship. Ireland are unbeaten so far, winning all four games, and a win on Friday night will clinch them the championship.