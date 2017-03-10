Coláiste Cholmcille in tight battle as they trail by a point at half time

Presentation De La Salle Bagnelstown 1-6

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon 0-8

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon are losing by a point in their All Ireland semi-final clash at the 3G Park at Brewster Park in Cavan.

Before a vocal Ballyshannon support it's touch and go with little to separate these two sides.

Coláiste Cholmcille played with the breeze in the first half.

The Ballyshannon side have lost probably one of their most influential players on the day, midfielder Dean Carroll who has been forced out of the game with an injury.

Carroll scored two early points, one from play and one from free but the Carlow side took the initiative on 13 minutes when Danny Doyle scored a goal to put them 1-2 to 0-3 ahead.

Points from Shane McGrath and Nathan Boyle brought the sides level and Sean Smithers and Boyle traded frees on 20 minutes.

After the loss of Carroll the Bagnelstown boys scored three points in a row to lead 1-6 to 0-6 but two frees by Shane McGrath frees narrowed narrow the gap.

Ballyshannon another important player when Conal Sweeny suffered a dislocated shoulder and by half time had introduced three subs.

Colaiste Cholmcille team: Sean Taylor; Cian McGloin, Roibbie Ryan, Shane Gillespie; Conal Sweeny, Jason Granaghan, Cáelán Drummond; Matthew McClay, Dean Carroll; Ryan McKenna, Shane McGrath, Michael McKenna, Dylan Gallagher, Osin Rooney and Nathan Boyle. Subs: Seamus Keogh for Carrol (20 mins); Cathal McSharry for McClay (24) and Patrick McCaffrey for Sweeny (28 mins).