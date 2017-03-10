Barry Doherty new man in the hot seat in Kilcar

Kilcar will have a new man patrolling the sideline when they face Glenswilly on Sunday in the opening game of the new All-County Football League following the appointment of Barry Doherty as senior manager.

Former player Doherty was appointed at a meeting of the club executive on Wednesday night. He replaces Martin McHugh who stepped down the weekend before last after just one year in the job.

Doherty managed Na Rossa in Division Four of the All-County League last season.

The new manager will also have to find a new team trainer following confirmation on the club website that Aaron Kyles, the team trainer last season, has also stepped down.

Kilcar are the reigning Division One League champions and were pipped by Glenswilly in last season’s senior championship final.