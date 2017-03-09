Cara Challenge in Bundoran set to draw record crowds

This weekend over 2,000 athletes will converge on the streets of Bundoran to take part in what is now one of those 'must participate' events on the national athletics calendar.

The Cara Challenge is now in its 7th year and has raised up on €100,000 for various charities throughout the country.

Over the years the event has mushroomed from one relatively small event to a weekend of activities catering for all levels, from beginner through to some of the best athletes in the country.

The event commences tomorrow evening with a 5k at 7.30pm where many beginners use it to get a run out in competitive conditions while others have used it for a walk.

On Saturday morning the adrenalin starts flowing around the streets of Bundoran as athletes from every corner of the North West gather on Bundoran’s Main Street for a warm up outside the Allingham Arms Hotel. The whole town is just a hive of activity.

The 10 mile walk commences at 10am, outside the AllinghamArms to be followed by the much anticipated 10 mile run at 11am.

At 11.30 am the 10k run for walkers and runners starts outside Cara Pharmacy on the town’s Main Street. All prize giving will take place in the Sports hall in Magh Ene after all events are finished.

For those taking to the two wheels or maybe some who are actually taking part in all events, the 22k TT Cycle Race takes place on Sunday morning.

Proceeds

All proceeds from the Cara Bundoran Challenge will go to the Bundoran Community Development, RNLI , Cycle Against Suicide and Tirchonaill AC.

Canice Nicholas the race sponsor told the Democrat: “Living on Tullan Strand we witnessed first hand the tremendous dedication of the RNLI when regrettably a young member of the Defence Forces lost his life and I think everybody in Donegal is familiar with the great work that Jim Breen and Cycle Against Suicide has been doing for the last number of years.

“Little did we think seven years ago that we would arrive at the stage that we would expect to cross that €100 mark when it comes to monies raised .

“In terms of numbers we started off with a few hundred and last year 2,500 took part.

“ In the period we have had two Olympians Breege Connolly and Catriona Jennings taking part and the event is now regarded as a springboard for many other events,” he added.

For those who may not have registered to date, registration will be open tomorrow evening in the Magh Ene Sports Hall from 6 pm

For further details and information please visit the website at: www.carabundoranrun.com