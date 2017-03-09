Harry Doherty in line for first Finn Harps start

Harry Doherty could make his first start for Finn Harps in Friday night's Premier Division clash with Galway United at Finn Park. (8pm).

The 20-year-old, who joined Harps from Cockhill Celtic in December, could come in to the side in place of Ciaran Gallagher who suffered a head injury during Friday night's defeat to Bray Wanderers.

Doherty played for the final half hour following Gallagher's forced departure.

That might not be the only change that Harps boss Ollie Horgan might consider for what he said is a vital game for his team.

“Someone asked me if it was a six-pointer, but if that's the case, then every game is a six-pointer,” he said.

“We want to get some points on the board but this is going to be another difficult test.”

Galway, like Finn Harps, have lost both of their opening two league games, against Drogheda United and Cork City.