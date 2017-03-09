Champions crowned at Winter Showjumping League Final

Amy Gardner, Lucy Stewart and Charlie Vial were all crowned champions at the Winter League Final.

The beautiful spring morning and sunshine promised a good start to the Winter Showjumping League Final which took place at Deanes Equestrian Centre last Sunday the 5th of March. And there was a great buzz about the place as horses and riders prepared for the competition.

The Junior Champion Rider was won by Amy Gardner on Tilly with a super clear round in the 70cm class to keep her in the overall lead despite Rebecca Morrows best efforts there was little she could do apart from going clear in her round to maintain the pressure.

The Senior Champion Rider went to Lucy Stewart and her superstar pony Dedo. All other challengers fell by the wayside as we reached the final day but she still completed yet another clear round to keep her lead.

The Riding Club Champion was claimed by Charlie Vial on Buddy, he too jumped another great round in the 90cm class

The Starter Stakes saw Amy Gardner, Bronagh Carrothers and Dean Burgess all joint 1st going clear and picking up rosettes and cups for their great rounds.

This week the 50cm Class had an unbelievable 6 riders going clear, the judge wondered if the course might be too easy or was it down to the improving riders over the 8 weeks. Danielle Green on Uisce had a clear round despite brushing a few poles while Amy Gardner also on Uisce flew around the course. Cora Doherty and Katie Boyd both riding Meenarillagh jumped lovely rounds. Again all riders finished joint 1st.

In the 60cm Class the winner was to be decided by a Jump Off against the clock. Hollie Bradley on Tango and Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln both were clear so had to jump off. The course was a tight and twisty with plenty off chances for short cuts. Rebecca was first in and she set off with good speed and tried all the tight turns but she ended up with 4 faults in a time of 52.88secs. Hollie was next and she was nervous, all she had to do was go clear!! She set off quickly but took easier turns so the pressure was now on to stay clear. She crossed the line in a time of 54.78secs slightly slower then Rebecca but thankfully was clear. So 1st place to Hollie Bradley, 2nd to Rebecca Morrow and 3rd to Freya Moohan.

The 70cm Class also came down to a jump off for first place, between Amy Gardner on Tilly and Lucy Stewart on Dedo who both jumped lovely clear rounds. Now to the jump off with two very competitive riders. First into the arena was Amy she studied her course and had a plan made out so off she set at the sound of the bell with great speed . But on the third fence, disaster, she turned the wrong way and had a more difficult line to the next jump and picked up 4 faults for a refusal. She crossed the line in a time of 76.02secs. Now all Lucy Stewart had to do was finish clear and faster than Amy. Lucy and Dedo have mastered the speed round with tight turns so was expected to do well. But she too had 4 faults so she had to race to the finish line and beat Amy’s time and she crossed the line in a time of 46.99secs. So 1st place to Lucy Stewart and 2nd place to Amy Gardner.

The 80cm Class saw Lucy Stewart and her faithfully friend Dedo take the only clear round of the course as the pressure got to the other riders who were eliminated following a fall and navigation errors. So another 1st place to Lucy Stewart and Dedo and joint 2nd to Charlie Vial on Buddy and Cyndi Graham on Dougal.

In the 90cm Class both riders had faults in their rounds so Charlie Vial on Buddy was up against Lucy Stewart on Dedo in the jump off, could she make it three class wins for the day as well as the Senior Champion?? The pressure was on Lucy as she was first in the arena. She set off but was too slow to the first fence and picked up a refusal but was determined to finish well and set a time of 63.02secs for Charlie to beat. Charlie could not make all the tight turns like Lucy so set off at a very strong canter and the speed kept building. Charlie crossed the line clear in the blink of an eye but was he quicker, he crossed the line in a time of 62.78secs to take 1st place.

The next competition is the Dressage League starting on the 26th of March.

Thanks to our judge Fiona O’Shea and arena helpers who helped the show run smoothly. For further details contact Alax Deane on 074 9737160 or check Facebook at Deane’s Farm Equestrian Centre.

Clear rounds

Starter stakes

Bronagh Carrothers, Anagaire, Meenarillagh

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Little Charlie

Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Truffles

50cms

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Uisce

Danielle Green, Donegal, Uisce

Katie Boyd, Dunkineely, Meenarillagh

Cora Doherty, Glenties, Meenarillagh

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Bertie

60cms

1st Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tango

2nd Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln

3rd Freya Moohan, Donegal, Tango

70cms

1st Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

2nd Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Tilly

80cms

1st

2nd Cyndi Graham, St John’s Pt, Dougal

2nd Charlie Vial, Killybegs, Buddy

90cms

1st Charlie Vial, Killybegs, Buddy.

2nd Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo