Donegal hurlers have must-win game against Monaghan this Sunday

Donegal hurlers got their league ambitions back on track against Tyrone last weekend and they will be hoping to build on that win when they face Monaghan this Sunday in O’Donnell Park (2 p.m.)

Donegal and Monaghan have met already once this season. That was in the second round in Castleblayney with Monaghan taking the precious points by the minimum margin.

The Farney men won a high scoring encounter 1-21 to 3-14, thanks to an injury time point from corner forward and man of the match Donal Meegan.

Monaghan have since registered back-to-back wins over Louth to go the top of the Division 3A league table, on eight points.

Donegal are in second place on four points, having one less game played than Monaghan.

Donegal’s third round tie with Tyrone was not played due to a waterlogged Healy Park.

“This is a must-win game for us if we want to be in with a chance of taking one of the two promotion places,” said Donegal manager, Ardal McDermott.

“We are pleased with our performance against Tyrone and it is now a matter building on that performance.”

Donegal defeated Tyrone 2-14 to 0-15 with new recruit Davin Flynn bagging 2-8 in a man of the match performance at wing half-forward.

“It was a brilliant performance from Davin but we knew from watching him in training what he is capable of.

“He is a class player but he won’t score 2-8 every day, it was just one of those days.”

Donegal are without Christopher McDermott for Sunday’s tie. He is currently working in Bristol.

The experienced Kevin Campbell is expected to replace McDermott in the attack.

“Monaghan have been getting the results apart from the Tyrone game, their other games against us and Louth have been close affairs.

“They are a hard working team and we will have to match them for workrate.

“I would be confident that will be no problem to us. The lads are working hard in training and the mood is good in the squad.

“They are really looking forward the game and putting the record straight. They feel they were the better side the last day they met Monaghan and should have won the game.

“They feel they did not put Monaghan away when they were on top and allowed them back into the game.”

Apart from Christopher McDermott, the manager expects the team to be along similar linea to last Sunday against Tyrone.

McDermott will finalise his starting team after training on Friday night.