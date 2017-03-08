Draw for the Kennedy Cup to be made in Donegal on Saturday

The draw for this year's Kennedy Cup competition will be made in Donegal this weekend.

Officials from the SFAI will meet in Letterkenny's Station House Hotel on Saturday and they will conduct the draw for the Kennedy Cup at 12 noon. The draw will be streamed live from the hotel.

The Kennedy Cup competition, for U-14 teams, gets underway in Limerick on Monday, June 12th.

The Dublin and District Schoolboys League are the reigning champions and have dominated the tournament in recent years, winning 11 of the last 13 times.