Kilcar House maintain their 100% record in South West Donegal Darts

Kilcar House 4 O’Donnell’s 3

Kilcar House maintained their 100% home record with a 4-3 win over leaders O’Donnell’s, 1-1 after the doubles Kenneth Kennedy beat Noel McGinley 3-1 in the two pointer while Joe Shovlin beat John Menchia who has been unbeaten in the league for almost 3 year 3-2 with a 89 check out finishing on the bull.

Well done to Kieran Gallagher who won the Bay Bush Darts Competition on Saturday.

P W L F-A Pts

O’Donnell’s . . . . . . . . 6 4 2 32-10 32

John The Miners . . . 7 5 2 27-22 27

Kilcar House . . . . . .6 3 3 20-22 20

John The Miners B . 7 3 4 20-29 20

Cope House . . . . . . . 6 1 5 13-29 13

Fixtures

TBA O'Donnell’s v Cope House

Friday 10th Kilcar House v John The Miners B

Saturday 11th O'Donnell’s v John The Miners

TBA Cope House v Kilcar House

Thursday 16th League Semi-final 2nd v 3rd venue TBA

Friday 24th Knockout Final O’Donnell’s’ v Kilcar House in John The Miners

Saturday 1st April League and B finals in O’Donnell’s

Saturday 8th 2017 Leo Molloy in Kilcar

Saturday 22nd 2017 Pat Rawdon in Killybegs TBC