Kilcar House maintain their 100% record in South West Donegal Darts
Kilcar House 4 O’Donnell’s 3
Kilcar House maintained their 100% home record with a 4-3 win over leaders O’Donnell’s, 1-1 after the doubles Kenneth Kennedy beat Noel McGinley 3-1 in the two pointer while Joe Shovlin beat John Menchia who has been unbeaten in the league for almost 3 year 3-2 with a 89 check out finishing on the bull.
Well done to Kieran Gallagher who won the Bay Bush Darts Competition on Saturday.
Fixtures
TBA O'Donnell’s v Cope House
Friday 10th Kilcar House v John The Miners B
Saturday 11th O'Donnell’s v John The Miners
TBA Cope House v Kilcar House
Thursday 16th League Semi-final 2nd v 3rd venue TBA
Friday 24th Knockout Final O’Donnell’s’ v Kilcar House in John The Miners
Saturday 1st April League and B finals in O’Donnell’s
Saturday 8th 2017 Leo Molloy in Kilcar
Saturday 22nd 2017 Pat Rawdon in Killybegs TBC
