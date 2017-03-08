Donegal GAA Club Call

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers for the 28th of February are 1-5-6-7-4-3-8-2. Laura McKenna matched 3 numbers and won €60. Jackpot for the 7th March is €5450.

Reminder Club Membership is now due for the 2017 season

The reserves had a great victory over Na Rossa’s first team on Sunday in Dooey in the first round of the Junior Gaeltacht. They got off to a good start and were 2-1 to 0-2 up after 18 minutes. Both team added points to their tally before half time to leave the score Na Rossa 0-5 – Glenfin 2- 4 at half-time. A goal in the 11th minute of the second half for Na Rossa closed the gap to just two point but goals in the 18th and 20th minute for Glenfin secured the victory. The team: Liam O’Meara; Shaun McGlynn, Daniel Harkin,Dean Herron, Shane McGinty, Aodhfin McGlynn,Lorcan Donnellan, Gary Dorrian Patrick McGrath, Matthew McGinley 2-2, Daniel McGlynn 0-1, Jason Marley, Ethan O’Donnell, 1-0,Ronan Carlin 1-0, Shane Moy, 0-2. Subs used: Mark Temple,Tony Carlin, Peadar Campbell.

The minor boys start the season with an away game against Glenswilly on St Patrick’s Day.

URRIS

The defibrillator is now available to the general public at the clubhouse in Straid in an outdoor cabinet to the left of the clubhouse front door. In emergency just pick it up and return as soon as possible afterwards.

Club membership is now due for 2017. Please contact Edward Mc Laughlin, Karen Kerr, Nicola Donaghey, John Farren or any committee member to get your membership. Membership closes on March 19th for this year.

Match ‘n’ Win: Thursday March 2nd: The jackpot was not won. The numbers drawn were 1, 13, 18 and 20.

The €15 winners were Philip Ivers, Briney’s Bar, Marie McEleney, Meentagh, Roy Whitehouse, Glebe, Carndonagh, Breda Harkin, Urrismana, Mick McConologue,

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no winner of the jackpot in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 8-9-22-23 with just one winner of the €100 match 3 prize. Next weeks jackpot is €2100. The bingo snowball next week is €1300.

Club membership is now due for 2017 and to facilitate payment of membership a club membership night will be held on Tuesday 14 March at 7-30 pm in the clubhouse.

MALIN

The Senior and reserve teams get their season up and running this Sunday when they take the short trip to Buncrana to take on the newly promoted side.

Terence Colhoun and Anthony Kelly’s side took on Moville last Wednesday in the first round of the Tom Farren Cup. A young and experimental team bolstered by many players making their senior debuts including Oisin McGonagle, Conor McGeoghegan, Martin McLaughlin Joe Doherty and Conor Kelly managed to come out winners on a scoreline of 2-14 to 1-07.

Club membership will be collected in the clubhouse on Saturday the 12th of March between the hours of 11:00am to 12:00pm and 3:00pm to 5:00pm and also on Sunday 13th of March between 10:00am and 12:00pm.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1050. The numbers drawn were 2-4-7-1-6-5-3. The €50 winner went to Tracy Kelly, Glengad with the sellers prize going to Suzie Lafferty. Next week’s jackpot is €1100,

Our finance committee have met and decided to cancel our Stars in their Eyes which was scheduled for Easter Sunday. John McLaughlin Rustard was an avid fundraiser for our Club but he would also understand that our hearts are just too heavy at the moment and an event of this type would just be too difficult right now. Our focus is now on the day to day running of the club and we hope to continue with our annual Big Breakfast on St Patrick's Day as normal. We do hope to rearrange the Stars in their Eyes for later in the year.

MOVILLE

Membership is now well overdue and the club will be holding a final resignation day the Saturday (11th March) from 10am to 11am.

The senior men and reserves get their all county division three season underway this weekend with a home game against Fanad Gaels.

The club wishes Clodagh Skelly a speedy recovery from her injury she suffered at the weekend when she was captaining the Donegal u16 girls in their first championship game against Cavan.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The football season starts again this weekend coming with our reserves and seniors travelling to play Termon.

Well done to both Donegal teams at the weekend. On Saturday Martin O’Reilly and Donegal put in a fine displace and overcame Cavan in Breffni Park. the hurlers recorded a fine win over Tyrone in O’Donnell Park on the Sunday with Jamesie Donnelly and Lee Henderson featuring and Del Laverty, Jamie De Ward and Sean Curran also a part of the panel.

The club is holding a presentation evening in the Villa Rose Hotel on Thursday 9th of March at 7.30pm. The theme of the evening is Young People’s Health in Mind and we are delighted that Jigsaw Donegal will be giving a talk to those present. The talk will be aimed at coaches/mentors and indeed anyone who is in contact with young people and can help to identify any issues a young person may be facing and can offer assistance and guidance on how to best help. Along with our own club coaches we are inviting members of other clubs in the area to attend this talk. Anyone who wishes to attend can you please contact Maureen Mc Glinchey on 085 747 1627 ASAP this week to confirm attendance. Registration is now due.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 14, 15, 16 and 26. There was one match three winner of €150: Evan McDevitt, Glencovitt. This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000.

NAOMH ULTAN

The following won €100 each in the club’s national Draw. Charlie Keeney Meenabrock, Linda Rodgers Ballylauglin, Aoibhinn McGuigley Brenter, Packie Meehan Castletown, Peter Quigley Dunkineely,

There was no winner of the Royal Flush jackpot.

numbers drawn were; 9, 18, 19, 21

Consolation prizes went to Caroline Murrin, Ballymagouran, Una Hegarty, Ballymagouran, Conal Furey, Rachan St. John’s Point. Jackpot next week is € 2,230

Well done to Rebecca O Shea who represented the club on the girls u -14 county team in their defeat of Mayo recently.

The Club’s 25 Card Drive has resumed for the winter months on Wednesday nights in Mary Murrin’s at 9 pm.

There will be a final opportunity for anyone wishing to register for club membership Friday 10 march downstairs in the clubhouse 8 - 8:30 pm.

ST MARY’S (Convoy)

Nineteen people had two counties FH,DB,G and WD.

Anne Patton, Convoy, Manus junior c/o Mannie’s Bar, Cathal McBride, Eileen McMullan Convoy, Shea Deasley, Drumkeen next week’s jackpot €6200.

The next school day is Tuesday morning 14 th March.

Anyone who can help out let Conor know.

Best wishes to Paddy Dolan and the minor lads as they start their Ulster League campaign this weekend.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The seniors and reserves kick off their league campaigns this Sunday away to Killybegs. Best of luck to the players and managers for the season ahead.

Last Saturday night we held our 2016 presentation night. Congratulations to all our winners. Brian McGinley won the reserve player of the year while Ryan Gillespie won senior player of the year. The club person of the the year went to the man of the moment John James McLaughlin.

Well done to our tráth na gCeist Dhún na nGall quiz team who were crowned county champions Friday night. The team consisted of Danny Cunningham, Cormac Mc Ginley, Aidan McGill and Brian Gallagher.

The minor board table quiz takes place this Friday night in Hegartys. Teams of four costing 20 euro a table.

The minor board 10K run is on Easter Monday, leaving Carrick, at 2 pm.

This year's Easter camps take place on the 18th, 19th and 20th of April. The club lotto reaches €9,400 this week The club pass season ticket is available to buy Costing €149. Closing date to order the club pass season ticket is 17th of March. Please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995 to place your order. The deadline for club membership is the 17th of march this year.

RED HUGH’S

The club lotto and 100 club results on March 2nd.

The numbers drawn were 2,7,8,1,5,6,3,4. There was no winning sequence. The lucky dip winner Chris McLaughlin, Gorticar, €30. Next week’s jackpot is €2,425. This week’s 100 Club winner was Rose Quigley, Ballinacor €10.

Another date for your diary apart from our club registration day. We are hosting a breakfast morning on St. Patrick’s Day at our clubhouse from 9 am to 12pm. Underage registration day will take place for our underage players on Saturday March 11th 10am. This will be an opportunity to register for this season.

There will also be a guest speaker in attendance to give a talk

The official club gear to order and fit on the morning.to our older players 12+. An information pack re-season ahead will be given to parents/guardians. Special guest speaker Colm McFadden.

A child protection course will run in the Villa Rose on the 14th of March. Some of our new coaches will need to attend this course.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 1, 14, 19 agus 20 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto.

Beidh €1400 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Irene Ward - Diamond, Rosie Mc Bride c/o - SWO, Jimmy Naughton, Fintown, Barry Doogan, Croveigh agus Brid Duffy, Meenacrieve.

The Club 200 winners were; €1000 - Gerald Pat Boyle; €500 - Terence Breslin; €300 - Adrian Alcorn; €100 - Kevin and La Gallagher; €100 - Martin O Donnell.

The reserves played Ardara in the Gaeltacht winning on a fine scoreline of 2-12 to 1-12.

Best wishes to Càtriona Solan and Geraldine Bonner, Aisling Sweeney, Joseph McBride, Amy Mc Garvey and Karl Doherty who are competing in the Scor Ulster qualifiers this coming weekend

Final registration night for membership will be held on Saturday the 11th or March, at the club house from 7.30 to 9pm.

Well done to Matthew O'Donnell, Padraig Sweeney, David Hanlon and Thomas Hartnett members of the Donegal minor hurling team who beat Sligo in Ballyshannon, at the weekend.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 5 6 15 17. The €50 winners were Tess McCaughey Sea Road, Bundoran, Doris McGurren, Dinglie Coush, Bundoran, Colette Quinn, 22 Marina Court, Bundoran. Next week’s jackpot will be € 5200.

Well done to all the girls who won awards at the Realt na Mara Underage Girls presentation held in the Bird’s Nest .Thank to Nicola and Brian for the use of their premises.The following were the award winners; U13 most improved player; Nicole Gallagher; U13 player of the year; Jodie Carty; U14 most improved player; Rebecca McGuinness; U14 player of the year; Ellen O’Callaghan; U16 most improved player Amy McGloin; U16 player of the year; Hannah McNulty. The U14 were also presented with their county medals.

Congratulations to Realt’s Jakub Machunik and the Colaiste Colmcille Senior team who won the Ulster final of the Markey Cup. on Friday last.#

The date for this year's Kelloggs Culcamp has been confirmed for July 24th to the 28th .The online booking system is now open at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

Registration for underage players can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar John McEniff .Adult membership is also now due and can be paid to Tommy Hourihane.

AODH RUADH

Pride of place goes to Coláiste Cholmcille who claimed the Ulster Schools senior title with an 11 point victory over Coláiste na Carraige last Friday in Irvinestown. They play their All-Ireland semi-final this Friday in the 3G pitch at Breffni Park at 3 p.m.

Underage hurling made a welcome return on Sunday. It was great to see good numbers out training especially at under 8 level where we had 20 boys and girls enjoying learning the skills of our ancient game.

The social highlight of the St Patrick's weekend, will be the Aodh Ruadh Ladies Teenage Disco, in the Breesy Centre, Cashelard on Thursday, 16th March. The night runs from 8pm to 10pm.

Advance notice of a great night of comedy to look forward to in the Bridgend on Saturday 22nd April. Aodh Ruadh CLG presents Rory's Stories, along with the hilarious Frankie O'Donnell and Jon Dunt for a night of laughter and craic.

This is strictly ticket only as space is limited, so buy early. Tickets are on sale now in Pearse O'Neill's, Ferguson's Jewellers, Kernan's Spar or from Packie McGrath on 087-9794696.

Derry's defeat to Down over the weekend saw seven people leave our Last Man Standing competition. Clare's surprise win over Cork saw five more leave and one optimistic punter had Roscommon picked. So as we head for week five there are only 25 left standing.

There will be a memorial service for former De La Salle and Aodh Ruadh player Martin Williamson on Friday 10th March in Rossnowlagh Friary at 7.30pm.

Any business interested in taking an advert in the match programme for the Donegal v Monaghan NFL programme should contact Michael Daly, David McLoone, Conal Gallagher or Tom Daly.

Club membership for 2017 is now due.

Beidh Lá Peil trí mhéan na Gaeilge againn ag ceiliúradh Seachtain na Gaeilge ar an gCéadaoin (8ú) ag 11 a chlog. Beidh Gaelscoil Éirne, Scoil Chaitríona, Gaelscoil na gCeithrí Máistrí agus Holy Family, Ballyshannon ag glacadh páirt.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €1,800. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 4, 10, 15, 16 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Nellie Blake, Parkhill; Ronan Matthews, Erne Dale Heights; James O'Donnell, Creevy; Joseph Darcy, c/o The Lantern; and Davy Corrigan, Heron's Cove.

Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €1,900 on Sunday.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €5000 in week 34 of the 2016/17 season draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Paul Greene, Drimark and Patsy Mc Groary, Tullanagrena. The numbers drawn were 4,8,16 and 18. Congratulation to all winners. The next draw takes place on Monday 13th March 2017.

Membership is now due and can be paid to Paul Timoney, Club treasurer, in the Abbey Hotel on Monday evenings 9pm or to Shirley Doherty, club registrar (0873140486).

Hurling and camogie is up and running again. Four Masters hurling and camogie section are looking for any ‘retired helmets.’

Best wishes to Four Masters players Aine McGroarty and Casey Harvey {captain} in their County championship game against Monaghan, Saturday 11th March.

ST MICHAEL’S

The seniors made a winning start under new manager Michael Kelly with a good victory over Termon in the Senior Gaeltacht Championship. The final score was St. Michael’s 4-12 Termon 0-8.

The team was Dean McColgan; Stephen Doak, Michael Gallagher, Liam Paul Ferry; Michael Cannon, Ciaran Gallagher, Ciaran Kelly; Martin McElhinney, Christy Toye; Christopher McElhinney, Daniel McLaughlin, Andrew Kelly; Colm Anthony McFadden, Brian McLaughlin, Odhrán McFadden.

Following a vote on Monday at the county board meeting the championship is going ahead in May.

There was no Jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 2,6,8,10,11,17. The match 5 winners were Valerie Robinson, Dunfanaghy and Oisin Langan, Creeslough who won €50 each. This weeks jackpot will be €3100.

The Parish League begins this Sunday 12th March at the Bridge; from 11am until 12.30pm. All boys and girls from 4 to 13 welcome.

All players must be registered. Anyone who has not yet registered please contact Pauline on 0879499479.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto.The numbers drawn were 1-22-24-27. The €50 winners were Bernie Martin, Church Road Martin Regan, Glenties. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000.

Naomh Conaill “Come Dine With Me” invite your friends and family to your home to host a dinner on St Patrick’s Day/eve and then finish the evening along with all the other hosts in Kennedy’s Bar with music by “The Vinyls”.

Membership for 2017 is now due. The club will hold a registration night in Aras Sheain Bhain Fintown on Saturday 11th March from 6.30 -7.00, the Comprehensive gym Thursday 9th March 7-8 pm and the clubhouse Sunday 12th 4-5 pm.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 6,9,20,26. There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €900. There was no match 3 winner, next week's match 3 is now €300.

GRMA is a new GAA Membership Card Programme providing benefits and rewards to GAA members for 2017 (over 18s only).

You will need a membership number to join GRMA and receive a membership card.

Once your club membership is paid you can request your membership number from Susan, then go online to grma.gaa.ie to register and find out more.

The club present the Lip Sync Battle on Easter Saturday in the Blue Haven.

Irish Classes for beginners continue in clubhouse Fintra on Friday's at 7.30pm. All welcome Contact Pat Conaghan 0872058568.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,800. The numbers drawn were 5, 10, 11, 14, and 22. The €25 winners were Phil Mundy, Cara Tracey, Donna Corcoran, and Sheila Fawcett. Next draw in Bay Bush, Ballintra, on the 13th March.

The U12s have recently had a few very entertaining challenge games against Aodh Ruadh, Four Masters and Killybegs. These players commitment is second to none on the field so well done. Challenge for U12s away to Convoy this Saturday morning.

Congratulations to Matthew McClay and Paul Diver on winning the Markey Cup Final.

ST NAUL’S

Best of luck to our ceili dancers Emer Kelly, Alisha McBrearty, Helena Kennedy, Aisling Lowther, Leonie Gallagher, Kara Meehan, Jackie Hughes and Angela Gallagher who are competing in the Ulster semi-final in Carrickmore, in Co Tyrone this Sunday March 12th at 5 pm.

Registration is extremely important so please register as soon as possible. Membership must be paid before March 31st.

The ladies are holding a membership evening next Wednesday 15th March 7.30 - 8.30pm. in the clubhouse.

NA ROSSA

The senior squads season got under way last Sunday in Dooey with a Gaeltacht against Glenfin reserves. This was a good test for the lads against a strong Glenfin side and it was the visitors who qualify for the next round with 4-5 to 1-5 victory.

The first game of the season is scheduled for April 8th in Dooey against Convoy St Mary's.

The clubs lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. No jackpot winner on the night. Numbers drawn were 11, 17, 19 and 28. Two lucky dip winners receive €50 Kevin McCready, Longfield and James P Gillespie, Crolly.

A sports app called the "Clubhub" developed by senior player Keelin Devenney can be downloaded from the App Store this weekend. The app includes notifications on match days on every score, goal etc and player statistics can also be analysed at any time.

GAEIL FHANDA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1, 2, 17, 18, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Ronan Sweeney, Tullyconnell. Next week’s jackpot is €1800.

Please ensure your membership is forwarded to Margaretta McConigley as soon as possible.

CILL CHARTHA

The 2017 division one season starts this Sunday with our seniors hosting Glenswilly.

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Thír Chonaill Réabh Bhabhta Sóisear Gaoth Dobhair 1-8 Cill Chartha 2-16

Registration for under 10 children (born 2007/2008) on Saturday 11th at 10am in Towney. The minor league starts on 17th March at 12.00pm with our minors travelling to Naomh Muire.

Commiserations to Colaiste na Carraige who were defeated in Markey Cup final by Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €4,700. This week’s numbers were 1, 11, 16 and 24. The winners were €50- Susie Gillespie, Churchtown, €30 - Brid McGuinness, Killybegs, €20 - Martin Curran, Castlecarn and Hugh and Mary Byrne, Straleel.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Best wishes and good luck to our ballad group who take part in the Ulster semifinal of Scór Sinsear in Carrickmore, Co. Tyrone on Saturday evening.

Donegal GAA Club Passes are now available to purchase. Orders for Club Pass should be forwarded to Jim on (086) 227 1435. Closing date for orders is March 17th.

The Bailiúchán Teanga for Comhaltas Uladh will happen on St Patrick's Day. Letterkenny Gaels will be responsible for collections at all Masses at the Church of the Irish Martyrs. If you are available to help with the collection please contact Bairbre Uí Chathail.

Lá Fhéile Pádraig - an mbeidh sibh linn don mórshiúl? Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn will be taking part in this year's St Patrick's Day parade.

We need plenty of children and adults to take part. Are you available/an bhfuil tú ar fáil? Please contact Bairbre Uí Chathail.

MILFORD

A couple of years ago it would have been very hard to believe but Na Galloglaigh are now just a few short days away from playing their first ever Division One game. They travel to Bundoran to take on Realt na Mara. It’s a historic day for the club and we would like you to be part of it, please come along and get behind the boys this Sunday in Bundoran.

Reserves will begin proceedings when they take on their Bundoran counterparts.

There were another six casualties over the weekend in the LMS, leaving only 14 as we enter week five.

This weeks lotto numbers were 3-8-17-22. There was no jackpot winner. The match 3 winners who won €35 each were Sheila Doherty, the Quay, and Noelle Toye, Milford. Next week’s Jackpot is €2,140.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 1,10,13 agus 14 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ach ag an duine amháin agus b’í sin Sharon Nic Eachaidh, an Mhaol Ruadh agus fuair sise €150. B’í Madge Bn Ui Dhubhaigh, an Mhuirleog a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, an Mhuirleog, a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan an 13 Márta in Óstán Charraig Airt agus €4,200 atá sa phota óir.

Registration is now open for the year, all players must be registered before they can train or play with the club.

Is féidir na táillí clárúcháin a íoc roimh an traenáil mar go gcaithfidh imreoirí a bheith cláraithe sula dtig leo a dhul ag traenáil nó ag imirt leis an chlub. An dáta deireanach le seo a dhéanamh ná an 20 Márta.

Closing date for registration is March 20th. Beidh Tráth na gCeist Boird san Harbour Bar oíche Deardaoin an 9ú Márta ag 8.30. Triúr ag achan tábla. Táille €5 an duine. Rachaidh an t-airgead ‘un tairbhe d’fhoireann na mBan agus do Chéim Aniar. Bígí uilig ansin.

Ba mhaith le Bord na nÓg a mbuíochas a chur in iúl do Óstán Bhá na nDúnaibh dá gcuid tacaíochta do na foirne faoi aois. Bunaithe ar an airgead a rinne Andy Connor ar na hataí agus geansaithe traenála roimh an Nollaig bhí an Bord ábálta trí set geansaithe a cheannacht do ghasúraí agus do ghirseachaí faoi 16 agus don fhoireann faoi 10. Buíochas mór do Andy agus do bhainistíocht an Óstáin.