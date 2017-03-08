Gavin Crawford is winner of Letterkenny IT 5k

Gavin Crawford of the 24/7 Triathlon Club was first home in the Letterkenny IT 5k on Tuesday evening. He had over a minute to spare on Johnny O'Doherty of Milford AC with Pol Mac Giolla Bhride of Letterkenny AC third.

Monica McGranaghan of Letterkenny AC was first woman home, ahead of Maria Ni Mhaolagain, also Letterkenny AC

FULL RESULTS - LYIT 5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 428 Gavin Crawford m MO 24/7 Tri Club 16:53,1

2. 418 Johnny Odoherty m MO Milford AC 18:27,8

3. 407 Pol Mac Giolla Bhride m MO Letterkenny AC 18:36,7

4. 411 Daniel Hewitt m MO Milford AC 19:09,6

5. 379 Monica Mc Granaghan f F40 Letterkenny AC 19:14,5

6. 392 Maria Ní Mhaolagáin f FO Letterkenny AC 19:21,1

7. 419 Sean McFadden m MO Letterkenny AC 19:23,1

8. 393 Shane Mc Guire m MO 19:35,1

9. 380 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:42,5

10. 410 Paul Mc Kelvey m MO Rosses AC 19:46,7

11. 436 Martin Jordan m MO Convoy AC 20:06,1

12. 383 Adrian Callaghan m M40 Letterkenny AC 20:11,6

13. 382 Dan Friel m MO 20:28,2

14. 405 Darren Harkin m JM 21:00,3

15. 376 Darren Toland m MO Crieve Road Running Club 21:09,8

16. 394 Darragh Doherty m MO 21:11,1

17. 404 Adrian Marsh m M40 21:25,9

18. 397 Frank Mc Taggart m M40 Milford AC 22:02,7

19. 381 Cormac O Kane m M40 22:08,0

20. 396 Joe Mc Laughlin m M40 22:08,5

21. 389 Richard Raymond m M60 Letterkenny AC 22:15,0

22. 413 Tommy Duddy m MO 22:47,4

23. 414 Joe Gibbons m MO 22:47,7

24. 378 Marian Kerr f F40 Letterkenny AC 23:03,3

25. 427 James Smith m MO 23:29,9

26. 437 Michael Jordan m M40 Convoy AC 23:36,6

27. 399 Sarah Doherty f FO Convoy AC 23:39,6

28. 476 Holly Duddy MO 23:43,0

29. 409 Kevin Lynch m M50 23:43,6

30. 429 Demelza Callaghan F35 24:00,3

31. 421 Chris Callaghan m MO 24:27,9

32. 373 Barry Tinney m M40 24:29,1

33. 403 Pat Byrne m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 24:37,5

34. 388 Andy Mc Govern m M40 24:40,5

35. 375 Ciarán Mc Brearty m MO 24:59,1

36. 377 Joseph Casey m M50 24:59,8

37. 385 Bambi Doherty f FO Letterkenny AC 25:04,1

38. 384 Pat Mc Kenna f F40 Letterkenny AC 25:05,9

39. 406 Declan Callaghan m MO 25:25,2

40. 401 Billy Broderick m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 25:55,1

41. 425 Jean McGlinchey f FO 26:26,2

42. 395 Eamon O Boyle m M50 26:50,1

43. 420 Linda Cronin f FO Letterkenny AC 27:05,3

44. 415 Shaun Odonnell m MO Swanlings 27:11,2

45. 390 Noel Heekin m MO Sliabh 27:13,6

46. 416 Damien Buchanan m MO 27:22,1

47. 402 Amanda Byrne f FO 27:43,1

48. 400 Mary O Shea f FO 27:43,7

49. 424 Noreen Sharkey f F60 27:46,1

50. 434 Paddy Flood m MO 28:05,3

51. 435 Maeve Coll f FO L Y I T 28:23,0

52. 398 Sinéad Mc Taggart f F40 Milford AC 28:34,2

53. 422 Caolan Melarkey m JM 28:38,1

54. 417 John Coyle m MO 28:43,1

55. 432 Maureen O Neill f FO 29:22,8

56. 426 Orla Callaghan f F40 29:22,9

57. 391 Amanda Toland f FO 30:36,2

58. 423 Paul McClafferty m M50 30:37,7

59. 430 Louise Callaghan f FO 30:51,5

60. 387 Marie Mc Gonigle f F40 30:52,7

61. 386 Marian Gallagher f F40 30:54,0

62. 412 Gerard Sharkey m FO Swanlings 31:35,0

63. 438 Sarah van Staveren f FO 35:08,6

64. 800 Jimmy Gildea m M50 Letterkenny AC 41:00,7

65. 431 Josie Gallagher f MO 41:00,7