Thompson named GAA.ie Player of the Week

Ciaran Thompson, who kicked five points from midfield for Donegal against Cavan on Saturday night, has been named GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The young Naomh Conaill midfielder saw off stiff competition from Kerry’s Paul Geaney and Dublin’s Philly McMahon for the award.

GAA.ie Footballer of the Week is decided by votes cast on the GAA’s official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Ciaran received 2,368 votes with Paul Geaney in second place and Philly McMahon in third place.