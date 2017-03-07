Donegal Community Games Cross-Country held in Finn Valley

The Community Games Cross-country and Mixed Distance Relays finals took place in Finn Valley last weekend.

The results were as follows - U-13 Boys Crosscountry team, Boyd Russell Glenswilly, Conor Murphy and Patrick Murphy Finn Valley, Jake O'Donnell Clonmany.

Girls u13 Crosscountry team - Alana Keogh, Aobhinn Toland, Sinead Doherty and Ciara McDaid (all Clonmany). Girls u12 Mixed Distance Relay team, Orla Langan, Tara McDermott Clonmany, Orla Duddy, Katie Doherty, Aine Carlin and Grainne Gallagher Glenswilly.

Boys u14 Mixed Distance Relay team - Oisin Fogerty, Dylan Walker, Eoin Cooney and Cormac Dillon (all Clonmany).

A special of thanks to the Finn Valley area and co-ordinator Bernie O'Callaghan for hosting the event. The All-Ireland finals in these events will be in the National Sports Campus, Dublin on May 6th.

Areas wishing to enter teams for the August weekend finals should foward them to the secretary.

The Golden Jubilee Volunteer representing Donegal in Michael Crossan Letterkenny,those wishing to vote for him can do so by going to the link www.independent.ie/goldenvolunteer and email your vote. The National winner will be announced on the 18th March.

The committee wishes to express its deepest sympathy to the Crossan family Letterkenny and the Bradley family Clonmany on their recent berevements.

For information on the games contact the Secretary at 086 2244243.