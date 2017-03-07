Mac's View: Another massive performance and result in Cavan for Donegal

Donegal put in a massive performance against Cavan on Saturday night.

They are improving with every outing which is very encouraging given there are so many young lads in the squad.

They have really settled in well and are getting great guidance from the senior men Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath, Frank McGlynn and Michael Murphy.

Michael is a super leader; he had the whole thing sorted on the field after a few minutes.

Eoin McHugh is settling in well and Ciaran Thompson was a revelation in the middle of the field. He kicked five points which is a fair return for this time of the year and on a cold night and on greasy pitch.

Except for the opening 20 minutes against Kerry in O’Donnell Park, the league has gone very well and has exceeded expectations.

And when you consider Patrick McBrearty has to come back things are looking promising. We are safe in Division One now and I know there are still a few tough games to come, two of them at home. Maybe we should set our sights on a league final place. It is definitely in our own hands at this stage.

Donegal are all good footballers and are very fit. As for Cavan, I thought they were very poor and quite cynical.

I feel they went out to rough us up. But our lads held their composure and discipline.

My only concern from the game is the injury picked up by Jason McGee. He took a big hit to the shoulder and a shoulder injury can take time to heal. I would be worried that we might not have him for the U-21 game with Tyrone. It is only a little over a week away so it doesn’t give him much time to recover.

Finally, I was at the Markey Cup final on Friday. It was a great game of football, won, and deservedly so, by Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

And while the Ballyshannon lads were the better team, I feel the winning margin was slightly flattering.

Their ‘keeper, Sean Taylor, pulled off a few brilliant saves and Coláiste na Carraige had a couple of narrow wides.

They are two very good teams which bodes well for the future of football in the county.

I was talking to Neilly Byrne after the game. He has done a power of good work with Coláiste na Carraige.

But it was good to see Coláiste Cholmcille winning at the highest level again.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.