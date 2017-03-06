Countdown is firmly on to the North West 10k

The countdown is firmly on to this year’s North West 10k charity road race and walk which is now less than eight weeks away.

On Monday night, the 2017 event was officially launched and details of this year’s two benefiting charities were also announced.

The race will take place on Sunday, April 30th in what is the 21st year of the event.

To date some 31 charities have benefited from €744,474 which has been raised since 1996.

Two new charities have been selected by the North West 10k committee for this year - the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre and the Parents and Friends of Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan.

Representatives of both groups were in attendance at Monday’s launch in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel and both outlined how the North West 10k will help raise their profile and also help generate much needed funds for both organisations.

Vice-chairperson, Nancy McNamee, on behalf of the North West 10k committee, thanked all those who help with the running of the annual event and offered special thanks for the two main sponsors, Brian McCormick Sports and Stephen Maguire of Donegal Daily.

Among those who also attended were Cllr. James Pat McDaid, Mayor of Letterkenny Municipal District and Cllr. Ciaran Brogan and both spoke of the importance of the North West 10k to the town and to the county. They said it was an event that encouraged people to lead a healthier lifestyle and it was no surprise to see it continue to grow in popularity.