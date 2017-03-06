Blaze girls are North West League champions

Congratulations to Letterkenny Blaze U-12 girls who maintained their unbeaten run this season to become North West League champions following victory over Mulroy Hoops at the league finals day in Sligo.

Blaze played Mulroy Hoops in the Division One final in Sligo IT.

It took a few minutes for the girls to settle into the game, however, with solid defensive play and good rebounding from Aoibhin Randles and Louise Doherty the first quarter ended 8 -2 in favour of Blaze.

In the second quarter Mulroy's Aideen Friel and Hannah Gallagher consistently tested the Blaze defence for a path to basket. Great rebounding and outlet passing by Aoibhin Franklin, Emily Irwin and Emma Gribben in this quarter helped Blaze into a 16-8 half time lead.

In the third quarter Sineid Otoo and Hannah Hopkins were on their toes and ready to steal any loose ball that came their way and convert them to scores for the Blaze team. 25 -10 to Blaze at end of 3rd quarter.

Mulroy applied a full court press in the last quarter. However, safe inbounding by Emily Irwin to Gillian Reynolds resulted in three baskets in a row from full court lay-ups. Overall a great team performance by all the Blaze girls with both refs awarding MVP on the day to Gillian Reynolds. Team: Aoibhin Franklin (C), Emma Gribben (6), Gillian Reynolds (10), Nicole McDaid, Emily Irwin, Emma Johnston, Aimee Bonar, Sineid Otoo (7), Hannah Hopkins (4), Aoibhin Randles (2), Louise Doherty (4) & Amelia Czwodzinska. Coaches: Lorna Reynolds & Paula Irwin.

OTHER RESULTS

NWAB hosted all the U-12 finals in Sligo on Saturday. Blaze U-11 Girls played Kilcar BC in a Div 2 Final but lost out. Blaze U-11 Boys played Ballyshannon in a Div 3 final which they won and Blaze U-12 Boys played Sligo All Stars in a Div 2 final which they lost.



In the remaining fixtures for the BNI league

U14 Girls v Tyrone Towers 34-20 Blaze won

U14 Boys v Tyrone Towers 20-0 (forfeited but played) Blaze won

U16 Boys v Tyrone Towers 30-32 Towers won

U18 Boys V Phoenix BC 32-79

OTHER NEWS

Blaze U-14 and U-16 girls are hosting a table quiz in Arena 7 on Thursday, 16th March, at 9.30pm to fundraise towards their expenses for playing in the All Ireland Club Championships in April. All support would be greatly appreciated.

The U-16 Girls also won the North West League title in a stunning display. Match report to follow next week.