Oisin McColgan is Ulster Senior League Player of the Month

Oisin McColgan says that ‘greed’ is driving Cockhill Celtic towards glory on three fronts as the Ulster Senior League season reaches its business end.

Cockhill are sitting top of the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League table and are gunning for a fifth title in a row.

Only once before (Fanad United 1993/94-97/98 season) has the League crown been captured in five successive seasons.

Cockhill are in the final of the Donegal News USL League Cup and the quarter-final of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup with the Hoops aiming for a second successive treble.

After a fine February that saw Cockhill continue their march on all fronts, McColgan has been named as the latest Watson Menswear Player of the Month.

“We want to win everything,” defender McColgan says.

“The League is number one for us. Winning it is hard to do, but that’s our priority.

“We don’t take the Cups lightly either. Anything we’re in, we want to win. We’re greedy for success.

“When you have a group of lads in there and a whole team that wants the same, staying focussed isn’t hard.

“Some clubs, you might only have some boys with that level of desire, but we want it; all of us do, the whole club. There is a good mentality there to keep winning and winning.”

The Muff man is now in his second spell at Cockhill.

He had been taken to Cockhill by Donal O’Brien before he returned to his home club, Quigley’s Point Swifts, only to be coaxed back to the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds by Gavin Cullen this season.

McColgan said: “Cockhill is as professional a set up as you’ll find. You might think that ‘USL is only intermediate’ but the set up at Cockhill is unreal. It’s exciting times here to with us going well in so many of the Cups too. We’re looking for a big end to the season.”

With their involvement in the Cups, Cockhill have no League game for a couple of weeks and saw their advantage narrowed to six points on Sunday.

With Letterkenny Rovers defeating Bonagee United 3-0 and Cockhill suffering a 2-0 loss to Derry City Reserves, Rovers have moved closer.

McColgan says: “It was a disappointing defeat. We had plenty of chances, but that’s just the way sometimes.

“Letterkenny could put pressure on us now and they could close that gap even further. It’s a good, competitive League. People were saying for ages how we already had it won, silly stuff like that, but we always knew we’d have to fight for it.”

McColgan spent some time out injured from November until he returned to action in January.

Cockhill are also looking forward to playing Finn Harps in the EA Sports Cup on March 21, while they’ll face Derry City Reserves in the League Cup final in April, following a 5-2 semi-final win over Fanad last month.

McColgan said: “Fanad were as dogged as ever that day. They just wouldn’t give up, but we managed to kill them off with a couple of quick goals at the end of the first half.”

The Watson Menswear Player of the Month is presented in conjunction with Watson Menswear, Main Street, Letterkenny.

September: Cathal Farren (Derry City Reserves)

October: Peter Doherty (Cockhill Celtic)

November: Shaun McElwaine (Fanad United)

January: Tony McNamee (Swilly Rovers)

February: Oisin McColgan (Cockhill Celtic)