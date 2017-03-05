Donegal's Carl McHugh hits goal to spur Motherwell to comeback victory

Donegal and Leitirmacaward's Carl McHugh was among the goals on Saturday as his struggling Motherwell side came from behind to get a much needed win over Kilmarnock.

Motherwell are without a manager at the moment having sacked Mark McGhee, but they showed fighting spirit in this game, atoning for their first-half collapse against Dundee the previous week.

The signs did not look good for Motherwell at half-time. After conceding 17 goals in the previous four games, including five in the first half against Dundee seven days earlier, they trailed 1-0 at Rugby Park to Kris Boyd’s 32nd-minute goal.

The striker had already hit the bar and missed two free headers before holding off Ben Heneghan to net his 200th top-flight goal in Scotland.

But caretaker boss Stephen Robinson brought on winger Elliott Frear and striker Ryan Bowman at half-time and Motherwell were far more dangerous. McHugh and Zak Jules both converted after set-piece deliveries from Frear to earn Motherwell a crucial 2-1 win four days after Mark McGhee was sacked as manager.

McHugh told the club’s YouTube channel: “It’s a big three points, very important that we bounced back from last week. Obviously it’s only one win so it’s nothing to get carried away with and it’s going to take a good few more of them to make up for what happened last week, but it’s a start anyway.

“I don’t care what kind of situation you are in, coming from behind away from home and winning is a brilliant result, but when you add on that we have been on a very tough run we can really be pleased with it.

“We have had a tough period but hopefully now we can all collectively kick on and give the fans what they deserve because we didn’t do that last week.”

Jules netted his first career goal in the 76th minute when he rose to head home. It was a sweet moment for the 20-year-old on-loan Reading player, who had gifted a penalty and scored an own goal in his previous two matches.

“I was delighted for Zak,” McHugh said. “He had a tough game last week. It shows a lot of character that he was able to bounce back a week later and put in a great performance and he got his goal.”