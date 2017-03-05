Ballybofey United's title put on hold for another week after draw with Lifford Celtic

Ballybofey United will have to wait at least another week before being crowned as CT Ball Division Two champions.

They drew 1-1 with Lifford Celtic today and are agonisingly close to taking the title. However, Dunkineely Celtic can still, mathematically, close the gap, after they defeated Copany Rovers today.

At the moment the Ballybofey side are on 47 points with three games left, while Dunkineely are 12 points back on 25 points with four games to play.

It would take miraculous results for Dunkineely to upset the Ballybofey side's chances of being promoted as champions. Ballybofey United are assured of promotion.

The top four in the table reads:

Ballybofey United FC 17 15 2 0 60 9 51 47

Dunkineely Celtic FC 16 11 2 3 40 16 24 35

Lifford Celtic FC 16 11 1 4 38 17 21 34

Letterbarrow Celtic FC 15 8 4 3 45 27 18 28

The hopes of another Ballybofey side, Cappry Rovers, of taking the Division One title were also put on hold with Donegal Town getting an away win over Erne Wanderers.

Cappry can clinch the title next weekend when they travel to Raphoe Town, while Donegal Town are away to Gweedore United. If Donegal Town do not win, then Cappry would be crowned champions even if they were defeated.

Cappry Rovers 16 12 3 1 46 13 33 39

Donegal Town FC 16 10 4 2 46 14 32 34

Gweedore Celtic 16 9 3 4 32 24 8 30