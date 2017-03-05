Finn Valley's John Kelly selected on Irish team

John Kelly, a student at Letterkenny IT, who has had a positive and progressive, has been selected on the Irish team for the European Winter Throws in the Canaries next weekend.

John won the national senior title as well as the University title and broke the Donegal record, which saw him get his reward with the national call up.

The occasion will give Kelly the opportunity to progress his distance further to gain further experience with a view to being selected for the European U-23 Championships in the summer, which is his season target.