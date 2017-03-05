Ciaran Thompson, Donegal's man of the match, really enjoying his football

Donegal’s man of the match, Ciaran Thompson, was the centre of plenty of attention after the game in Kingspan Breffni Park, with well wishers and young supporters wanting to be photographed with him.

The Naomh Conaill man has been so consistent in the four games to date, not just in the scoring stakes, but his workrate and general play.

A total of 0-13 so far (0-3, 0-3, 0-2 and 0-5 on Saturday night) is a fantastic return for any player and just three of those scores were from frees.

After the game he was matter of fact about the win, feeling that Donegal are in a good place right now.

“We put a lot of emphasis on getting a good start. When you are away from home it’s always difficult. It was all about getting a good start. We were confident coming up that we could get the win. We really kicked on then in the second half.” said Thompson.

“We missed a few chances and we let them back in the game; there were a few frees there. Really we said we would come out early and try to get at them early, and that’s what we did, so we’re happy enough. But we still have a lot to improve on.”

Donegal got the perfect start to the second half hitting 1-1 and Thompson was very happy about that.

“It was a brilliant goal and that put us in a commanding lead. From then, really, they had to come out us. We held possession and we wound down the clock well and it’s a good win.”

As for his own form, Thompson was naturally happy that things were going well at the moment.

“I’m happy enough, a couple of points on the board. I can’t complain, just keep working hard now for the next couple of weeks and keep the head down.

“I’m working hard and there is a very good vibe around the team and that’s what it’s all about. I can’t complain.”

Next up for Donegal is another Ulster derby with Tyrone coming to MacCumhaill Park on 18th March and Thompson is looking forward to that.

“After the loss against Kerry, in the last couple of weeks we dug deep well and we have done well and we’re happy with that. Now we are against Tyrone and we have a good record in Ballybofey, so it will be the same, we will be going out to get the win.

“Every game we go out to play, we are going to win. It is just Donegal’s attitude. Today we got the two points and we have five points now. In the league, you are never safe but we are looking fairly comfortable now.”

As for the U-21 clash with Tyrone on Wednesday week, Thompson feels that they also can do well.

“Everyone’s mad to play. I’m sure the U-21s want to play for this team too. It’s all about managing. They have a big game against Tyrone now too and I hope they do well. Everyone’s pushing on.”