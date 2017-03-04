Safety at Magheragallon beach raised by Cllr Ó Fearraigh

Sinn Féin Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh has called on authorities to do more to guarantee the safety of beach users amid growing reports of incidences of fallen rock at the main access route onto Magheragallon strand in Gaoth Dobhair.

Sinn Féin representatives have this week written to Donegal County Council to request information on the efforts being made to ensure the safety of all those accessing the beach. Cllr Ó Fearraigh has once again stressed the need for action to be taken immediately by the authorities in order to prevent injury to beach goers.

Cllr Ó Fearraigh said: “This week Sinn Féin has written to the executive of Donegal County Council to bring to their attention the growing number of reports from people who’ve contacted me claiming that they have witnessed fallen rock at the pathway from the pier leading to Magheragallon beach.

“Reports suggest that loose rock from the cliff face adjacent to the pathway is now a growing problem with loose stone falling onto the access route below.

“In the interim, I would strongly encourage all those using the beach to exercise extreme caution and to take all the necessary precautions while entering and leaving the beach via the pathway leading from Magheragallon pier onto the strand.”