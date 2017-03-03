Fantastic final sees Markey Cup victory for Coláiste Cholmcille

In a fantastic Markey Cup final, goals made the difference as Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon came out on top.

Coláiste Cholmcille 4-11

Coláiste na Carraige 0-12

The scoreline hardly does justice to Carrick, who just couldn't buy a goal on the day, being denied by the post and the heroics of Ballyshannon 'keeper, Sean Taylor.

It was just a pity that this spectacle was not played on a Donegal pitch with a stand for the large attendance.

Coláiste Cholmcille were 2-6 to 0-4 ahead at the break, despite Carrick dominating possession. It was a flattering position for the Ballyshannon side as Carrick spurned three great goal chances.

Coláiste Cholmcille, on the other hand, didn't have one wide and made great use of their possession. Michael McKenna had their opening point but Aaron Doherty replied for Carrick with a wonderful point off his left from the sideline.

Dean Carroll edged Ballyshannnon ahead again before Shane McGrath made the opening for the first goal and Jakeb Machunik was on hand to fire home.

The victorious Coláiste Cholmcille side. Photo Thomas Gallagher.



Doherty replied from a free, but Coláiste Cholmcille struck for the second goal on 10 minutes. A high lob into the goalmouth by Cian McGloin was touched to the net by Dylan Gallagher.

Doherty again replied from a free before Kenny Doogan was guilty of a bad miss while Sean Taylor had to make another block from Shane Gillespie.

Nathan Boyle added a point before Ryan O'Donnell spurned probably the best goal chance for Carrick, Taylor again making the save. Aaron Doherty pointed his fourth freee but Coláiste Cholmcille finished the half well with points from Dean Carroll (2) and young Seamus Keogh, son of the headmaster, Jimmy.

By this stage they also had picked up two black cards, Matthew McClay after a few minutes and goalscorer Dylan Gallagher, who Keogh replaced.

The gallant Carrick VS side. Photo Thomas Gallagher.



Playing against the wind in the second half Coláiste Cholmcille had the first point through Dean Carroll after three minutes.

Aaron Doherty, magnificent for the losers, hit three points and Lanty Molloy another as the Carrick comeback started.

However, Coláiste Cholmcille hit a purple patch which probably turned the game. Points from Carroll (free), a great individual run from Jason Granaghan and Conall Sweeny opened the gap to 2-10 to 0-8 with 48 minutes gone.

But the Carrick luck continued to be against them as Gary Molloy hit a post and then saw Sean Taylor somehow deny him for a '45' with the ball trickling just wide of the post.

Aaron Doherty continued to pick off points and Ronan Gillespie added another, but they needed a goal.

Then in the final minutes young Seamus Keogh, the Irish U-15 soccer captain, showed his class, setting up goals for Oisin Rooney and Conall Sweeny to kill off the game.



COLAISTE CHOLMCILLE: Sean Taylor; Cian McGloin, Jason Granaghan (0-1), Caolan Drummond; Conall Sweeny (1-1), Robbie Ryan, Ryan McKenna; Matthew McClay, Dean Carroll (0-5,2f); Jackeb Machunik (1-0), Shane McGrath, Michael McKenna (0-2); Dylan Gallagher (1-0), Oisin Rooney (1-0), Nathan Boyle (0-1). Subs., Shane Gillespie for McClay bcard; Seamus Keogh (0-1) for D Galolagher bcard.

COLAISTE NA CARRAIGE: Colm Garvey; Jordan Burns, Paddy McShane, Pauric McShane; Cormac O Leime, Fionn Gallagher, Aaron Doherty (0-10,5f); Brian O'Donnell, Oran Doogan; Lanty Molloy (0-1), Kenny Doogan, Shane Gillespie; Tadhg McGinley, David Love, Ryan O'Donnell. Subs., Gary Molloy for Love; Ronan Gillespie (0-1) for R O'Donnell.

REFEREE: Joe Corcoran (Fermanagh)