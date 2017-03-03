Joy for Coláiste Cholmcille in all Donegal Ulster final

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon . . . . 4-11

Carrick Vocational School . . . . 0-12

The final whistle has sounded and Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon have won the Markey Cup, defeating fellow Donegal side, Carrick Vocational School moments ago in this well contested Ulster final.

Goals from Jakup Machinub, Dylan Gallagher, Oisin Rooney and Conal Sweeny. Aaron Doherty gave a brilliant display for Carrick, scoring nine of their twelve points.

While the Ballyshannon school, which draws pupils from south Donegal, north Leitrim and north Sligo, are worthy winners, the story of the game will show that at times the Carrick lads were unlucky, testing the woodwork more often that they would have wished and for the winners, goalkeeper Sean Taylor was in remarkable form with a number of top drawer saves.

A full report shortly, but just to confirm, victory for Coláiste Cholmcille where as we write All ireland winning manager Brian McEniff is preparing to present the silverware to the victors.