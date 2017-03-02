2017 Leo Molloy Darts Tournament set for April 8th in Kilcar

Since 2000 we have seen some of the biggest names in darts travel to Kilcar to play in the Leo Molloy Memorial Darts Tournament.

Leo, who was the first manager to manage Donegal to an All-Ireland title in 1998, was well liked and respected in the world of darts and was heavily involved in the South West area with restabilising the league and helping to run tournaments including the famous Norman Blaine Competition which was one of the biggest in Ireland at the time. Sadly Leo was taken at a young age and this tournament is a fitting tribute to him.

PDC star Brendan Dolan has won this tournament four times while ex BDO player Martin McCloskey has won it three times. Next on the list and current holder is John Menchia Gallagher whose recent good form has seen him rewarded in a county call up, He defeated 2015 winner Liam Gallagher from Galway in last year’s thrilling final.

This year’s tournament promises to be one of the most competitive ever with the rise in talented youth players in the area mixed with players from the North West and beyond it promises to be a great day of darts.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday 8th April at 4pm sharp. This is a ticket only event and is open to all players. Tickets can be bought in Kilcar House, John Joes Bar from Kenneth at 086-8361698, James at 086-9969256 or online at www.donegaldarts.com

With a guaranteed €1,000 in prizes please get your names in early. Also on the day the annual Ladies Tournament will take place with entries taken on the day where Geraldine Harkin will be going for three in-a-row. And for the first time we will have a Youths competition starting at 1pm with names taken in Kilcar House from 12pm.

Brendan Dolan being presented with the trophy by Aaron Molloy



Previous Men’s finals:

2016 John Gallagher 6 Liam Gallagher 4

2015 Liam Gallagher 6 Antony Mularkey 1

2014 Charlie Grant 6 Amir Quiambao 1

2013 Campbell Jackson 6 Charlie Grant 1

2012 John Gallagher 5 John McGinley 2

2010 JJ Dolan 5 James Deery 2

2009 Brendan Dolan 5 John McGinley 2

2008 Brendan Dolan 5 John McGinley 2

2007 Gerald Harvey 5 Danny McDaid 0

2006 John Con McGinley 5 Brendan Dolan 4

2005 Martin McCloskey 5 Amir Quiambao 1

2004 Brendan Dolan 5 Declan Cunningham 2

2003 Brendan Dolan 5 Sean McGowan 2

2002 Sean McGowan 5 Martin McCloskey 3

2001 Martin McCloskey 5 Anthony Whoriskey 0

2000 Martin McCloskey 5 Gerald Harvey 0