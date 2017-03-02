Disappointment for St. Catherine's, Killybegs in All-Ireland basketball final

U16 C Girls final

Castlerea CS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40

St Catherine’s VS . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30

There was disappointment for St. Catherine's VS, Killybegs, in the Under 16 C Girls League All-Ireland final on Tuesday, going down to Castlerea CS, at the National Basketball Arena.

The Roscommon side won their second All-Ireland title of the year in emphatic fashion, following on from their thrilling Cup final win at the same age group back in January.

Lisa O’Rourke, Sandra Keane and Holly Hopkins were the driving forces behind a win that showcased the best of underage Irish basketball as they took control early on, leading 10-7 at the end of quarter one, before extending that lead to 22-10 by the end of quarter two.

Killybegs weren’t without their stars either though, with Meabh Dorrian, Orla Caberry and Andrea Furey just some of the shining lights in what was a display of grit, determination and a superb never-say-die attitude.

The fourth quarter was a massive one for the Donegal side as, despite the fact that Castlerea had kept them to just 12 points up until the end of the third quarter, a fantastic display saw Killybegs net a whopping 18 points – more in that quarter than they had scored in the rest of the game. However, it was too little too late for them as time ran out and it was to be Castlerea’s day once more, as Keane, Hopkins and O’Rourke continued to hit the net in style to finish out 40-30 point winners.

CASTLEREA CS: Lisa’O Rourke (23), Megan Keaveney (4), Sandra Keane (2), Holly Hopkins (4), Tara Keane (2), Fiona Kilkenny, Clodagh McFadden, Ailish O’Rourke, Clara Neary (4), Laura Fannon, Ciarri Harkin (1)

ST CATHERINE’S VS KILLYBEGS: Andrea Fuery (6), Dearbhla Neill, Emma O’Keeney (2), Nadine McGoeghan (3), Susanne White, Erin Bán Gallagher, Sheena Doherty, Orla Carberry (12), Rioghnach Rodgers, Meabh Dorrian (7), Tara Carberry, Katie McGettigan, Lisa Heraghty, Katie O’Donnell, Caoimhe Cunningham, Pamela Maxwell.

MVP: Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea CS)