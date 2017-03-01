Letterkenny IT basketball team reach first ever national final

LyIT advanced to their first ever National Basketball final following an impressive victory over Dublin Business school on Tuesday evening.

The free scoring performances of T John Casiello and Jack Murphy proved crucial as the Letterkenny side dispatched of the Dublin college, with the pair scoring 56 points between them.

Peter Lynch and Ray Balogun also posted pivotal 3 pointers as the home side stormed to victory in An Dánlann.

A highly impressive opening quarter paved the way for the Letterkenny side as they opened up a 22 point lead at the first interval.

DBS began to claw their way back into the game at the beginning of the second period however LyIT kept control of the game, leading 50-31 at half time.

DBS also showed promising signs in the 3rd quarter but could not quite overcome LyIT’s lead.

With both teams looking jaded, baskets came at a slower rate in the final quarter with the IT edging it on a score line of 13-8 to fire them into their maiden All Ireland Final.