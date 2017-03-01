South West has two reps on Donegal Darts team which lost out in All-Ireland final

Commiserations to the Donegal men’s team who were narrowly beaten by Offaly in the All-Ireland Final in Ennis on Sunday it was a proud weekend for the league as we had two players John Menchia and Andrew Gillespie involved and both players played their parts over the weekend, well done to Donegal ladies on winning the ladies title on Sunday.

Cope House 4 O'Donnells 3

The Cope House had their first win against unbeaten O’Donnell’s on Wednesday night with David Spot winning the two pointer in the last match of the night to clinch victory for the Killybegs side, Andrew Gillespie had a 180 and 171 and a 14 dart leg, John Meencha had a 180 and a 14 dart leg and 180s for Wilfie Milsop, Irwin Muirhead and Steven Muirhead.

John The Miners B 2 John The Miners 5

Close match 1-1 after the doubles and all the singles matches went 3-2 with Seanie Boyle winning the two pointer against Paddy Haughey in the last match of the night he got a 16 dart leg as well.

P W L F-A Pts

O’Donnell’s 5 4 1 29-6 29

John The Miners 7 5 2 27-22 27

John The Miners B 7 3 4 20-29 20

Kilcar House 5 2 3 16-19 16

Cope House 6 1 5 13-29 13



Fixtures

Friday 3rd March Kilcar House v Miners B

Saturday 4th O'Donnell’s v Cope House

TBA that week Kilcar House v O’Donnell’s

Friday 10th Cope House v Kilcar House

Saturday 11th O'Donnell’s v Miners

Thursday 16th League Semi-final 2nd v 3rd venue TBA

Friday 24th Knockout Final O’Donnell’s’ v Kilcar House in John The Miners

Saturday 1st April League and B finals in O’Donnell’s

Saturday 8th 2017 Leo Molloy in Kilcar

Saturday 22nd 2017 Pat Rawdon in Killybegs TBC