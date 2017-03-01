Donegal GAA Club Call

NAOMH ULTAN

There was no winner of the Royal Flush Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 5, 08, 12, 20. Consolation prizes were won by Aidan Duddy Larkermore, Gerry Blaine Darney, Coleen Quigley, Castleview,

The jackpot next week is €2220.

Training for U-12 -13 in Bruckless Community Centre on Saturday Mornings.

The Club’s 25 card Drive has resumed for the winter months on Wednesday nights in Mary Murrin’s.

MALIN

This past week has been one of the darkest in the history of Malin GAA. The tragic and untimely loss of John McLaughlin (Rustard) has profoundly shocked and saddened our members. A huge gap has been left in our club but to do John’s memory.

Our thoughts, prayers and continued support are with Mags, Niamh and Sean; Johns parents Noel and Rosaleen, his brothers and sisters and all John's extended family. The Club would also like to acknowledge and thank our fellow clubs in Inishowen and throughout the county for the tremendous support.

Club membership will be collected in the clubhouse on Saturday the 4th of March between the hours of 11 am to 12:15pm and 3pm to 5 pm and also on Sunday 5th of March between 10 am and 12pm.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1000. The numbers drawn were 3-5-1-7-2-6-4. The €50 winner went to Hugh Farren, Slievebann, Malin Head with the sellers prize going to Stephen Farren. Next week’s jackpot is €1050.

Well Done to all from the club who took part in the county final of Scor Sinsir last Saturday night in Glenswilly. We had no luck on the night but excellent performances from Neil Kemmy, Shaun McDaid, Ryan Ivers, Kieran Friel, Shauna O'Neill and Fiona Mc Feeley.

IORRAS

The February club Iorras winners for last month €50-Neil McLaughlin, Isle of Doagh; €30-Michael McLaughlin, Buncrana; €20-Brendan Donaghey, Magheramore.

Club membership is now due for 2017. Please contact Edward McLaughlin, Karen Kerr, Nicola Donaghey, John Farren or any committee member to get your membership.

The Match "N" Win for Thursday February 23rd numbers drawn were 4, 7, 13 and17. The €15 winners were Gary McGonigle, Cloontagh, Hannah Toland, Cleagh, Mary Diver, Roxtown.Sheila Gill, St Damian’s, Gortaran, Mary and Rose Culdaff. Jackpot next week €2,820. Curry Night in the clubhouse on Friday March 24th.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

Eoin McHugh was the special guest at the annual underage presentation night, in St Mary’s Hall. The u6s, u8s and u10s received their medals for their dedication to training all year. There was a special mention for Matthew Doherty (u10 player) who got the gift of life last year in the form of a kidney transplant. Matthew is an inspiration to everyone in our club.

We wish Matthew good health in the future, looking forward to seeing him back on the pitch soon.

The U-12 boys won the Peter Duffy Memorial tournament and were runners up in the shield final hosted by Four Masters.

And they reached the quarter-finals of the Newry Mitchell's Tournament. Neil Mulcahy was recognised for winning the county skills competition.

Rebecca McColgan was recognised for her involvement in the U13 county development squad. Abbie Mc Granaghan received the most improved Player.

The U13 player of the year went to Hannah Mc Menamin, with Kerry Fullen receiving most improved U-13 player. Anna McGInley received a special dedication award.

Saoirse Gallagher was recognised for her involvement in the U14 County Development Squad. Truda Mc Daid and Tori O'Hagan were recognised for their involvement in the U16 County Development Squad.

Jordan McKinney, Oran Farrell, Kian McLaughlin and Lee McLaughlin were recognised for their involvement in the county development squad.

The U-16 player of the year was awarded to Oran Farrell, with Lee Mc Laughlin receiving most improved player.

Jack Meadows and Rory Dalton were on the county U-15 development squad.

The U-16 Division three championship were presented with their medals. Corrie Lee Bogan received Player of the year with Kevin Mc Colgan receiving most improved player.

There were two match 3 winners in last weeks lotto. The numbers were 6-8-16-23. Next week’s jackpot is €2050. Next week’s bingo snowball is €1280.

There was no joy for our two Scor groups in last Saturday night’s county final.

Sympathy is extended to the Dooher family Ardnaglas on the death of Bridget and to John Joe Chambers Doohan on the death of his sister Rosie Devenny, Stranorlar

Club membership is now due for renewal for 2017 and can be paid online or at our club membership nights in March.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The club will be hosting a social and presentation night on Saturday 11th March 2017 in Kelly’s in Hendon (formally The Gallery). Special Guest on the night will be Donegal Legend Anthony Molloy. Tickets are now available from all committee members.

The Club will be hosting a reunion for all players and members from the early 90's and will be honouring players from the 1992/93 championship winning team. This is an open invite to all past and current members. This will be held on Sat 28th October 2017. Further details to follow.

Sympathy is extended to the Roache family on the death of Michael Roche (father of Mike, and grandfather of Ethan U14s).

Dates for your diary- Friday 17th March - St Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the Clubhouse from 3 pm onwards, bring the family, all welcome. Irish Stew and music by DJ Paul.

ST MARY’S (Convoy)

Two people matched three counties in last week's lotto draw. The letters drawn DY, DB, DN, AH. Next week's jackpot is €6150

Gabrielle (086 1648577) is holding a registrations evening at her home home Tuesday 7 th March 7.30 to 9.30 for adults and children.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn on 21st of February were 8-6-7-2-4-1-3-5. No winners. Jackpot for the 28th is €5400.

Club membership is now due and has to be paid in the next two weeks.

The minor boys start the season with an away game against Glenswilly on St Patrick’s Day.

The senior men got their season off with a positive performance against Glenswilly on Sunday in the Gaeltacht. They ran out winners 0-10 to 0-6 in the end. Playing with the wind in the first half they went in at half time 0-5 to 0-1 up with scores coming from Conor Mc Bride (0-2), Stephen Carr, Steven McGlynn and Conor Ward getting (0-1 each. Jason Morrow opened the scoring in the second half to put five points between the sides.

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, Paul McCrudden, Gary Herron; David Carr,John Harkin, Kyle Doherty; Hugh Foy, Paddy O’Connor; Conor Ward, Jason Morrow, Steven McGlynn; Conor McBride, Stephen Ward, Stephen Carr. Subs used: Gavin McDermott,Ciaran Brady,Kevin McGlynn, Ciaran Foy, Sean Foy.

The following received awards at our annual presentation night on Saturday the 18th in Harkins.

Club Person of the year: - Graham McGinty; players of the year, minor boys- Shane O’Donnell and Matthew McGinley; most improved minor boy - Raymond Gallagher; minor girl- Colene McGrath; most improved minor girl- Anna Carr; third team- Paul McCrudden; Reserve - Hugh Foy; senior men - Martin O’Donnell; senior ladies - Sinead McGinty.

Michael McGlynn’s team won the Dan Callaghan memorial cup.

Paul McGlynn, Johnny McGinty and Liam Breen received awards for being part of the successful Masters Donegal team.

The Tommy Herron Memorial Handball league winners

Men’s Division One : Odhran McGlynn; runner-up - Daniel McGlynn; men’s Division Two: Michael McGlynn; runner-up; Tony Carlin; men’s Division three: Jason Morrow, runner up Noel Herron; ladies winner - Katy Herron, runner up - Megan O Meara

Ann McKenna received an appreciation award for her 16 years’ service as club secretary.

A presentation was made to John McKenna on his retirement.

With the new football season about the start it would be great if we could get all out adults teams to wear club gear on match days.

The next club meeting is on Tuesday the 7th of March.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The seniors had their first competitive game of the season on Saturday evening at home to Naomh Muire in the Comórtas Peil Na Gaeltachta. The final score was Naomh Columba 3-5, Naomh Muire 0-12.

This year's Easter camps take place on the 18th, 19th & 20th of April.

The ladies board are on the lookout for a senior ladies team manager for the year ahead. Anyone interested contact Bernadette Carr on 0876180885.

The club presentation and social night takes place this Saturday 4th of March in the Glen Head Tavern.

The club lotto reaches €9,300 this week.

The deadline for club membership is the 17th of March this year.

There is a minor board meeting this Friday March 3rd in Hegartys Carrick at 8 pm. There is a minor board table quiz in Hegarty’s, Carrick on Friday March 10th.

The first minor game of the year is on Patrick’s Day, away to St Nauls.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors were defeated Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday in the Comortas Peile. The reserves are due to play in Gaoth Dobhair this weekend.

The club are holding an open evening in Áislann Chill Chartha on this Friday 3rdMarch from 7pm-8pm all welcome.

Best of luck to Colaiste na Carraige in the Danske Bank Markey Cup final on Friday against Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon .

There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €4,600. This week’s numbers were 4, 7, 9 and 13, The winners were €50 - Maureen Carr, Derrylaghan, €30 - Neilly Byrne, Curris; €20- Fr Eddie Gallagher and Patsy and Ann Heeken, Glencolmcille.

There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s now hit €9,200 on 45 numbers.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Thanks to all the stewards, programme sellers, tickets sellers, shop people and everybody for Sunday’s game. Special thanks to all the men that worked so hard to get the pitch playable.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 15, 17, 19 and 29. There was one match three winner of €150,Tony Mc Elchar, Castlefin. This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 8,6,3,1,5,4,2,7. There was no winning sequence. The lucky dip winner was Betty Gallagher, Monellan, who won €30.

This week’s 100 Club winner was Niamh Doherty, Monellan €100.

Underage registration day will take place for our underage players on Saturday March 11th at 10am. The will also be a guest speaker in attendance to give a talk to our older players 12+. An information pack re season ahead will be given to parents/guardians.

The club are looking for a reserve manager for the coming season. Interested contact Club Secretary Kathy Kelly.

CLOUGHANEELY

Comhghairdeas le Séamus Ó Domhnaill a toghadh ar Choiste Bainistí CLG. ag an Chomhdháil Náisiúnta ag an deireadh seachtaine.

Tá an tSraith le taoiseacht ar an Domhnach 12ú Márta. Tá Cloich Cheann fhaola le himirt i nGleann Fhinne an lá sin

The next club meeting will be on Tuesday, March 7th at 8:30 pm in the clubhouse.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday February 22nd were 2,7,11,16,17,20. The jackpot was not won.

There was one match 5 winner. The €100 goes to Breda McGowan, Glasserchoo. The jackpot rises to €2,750 this week.

The winners if the club draw element of the National Club draw were: 1st prize of €100: Cian Doogan, Glasserchoo; 2nd of €50 to Bella Stewart, Carrowcannon and €50 to Jacqueline Gallagher.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 4,7,10,12,13. The €50 winners were Jean McGinty, 30 Glenview Park, Ballybofey, Shane McGowan, West End, Bundoran, Michelle Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney. Next week’s jackpot will be €5150.

There will be a girls underage presentation night next Friday night March 3rd in the Bird’s Nest at 7.30pm.

Good luck to Realt’s Jakub Machunik and the Colaiste Colmcille Senior team in the Markey Cup Ulster Schools final.

Registration for underage players can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar John McEniff. Adult membership can be paid to new Senior club registrar Tommy Hourihane.

AODH RUADH

Best of luck to Coláiste Cholmcille in their Markey Cup final.

There was a good turnout from players, parents, guardians and supporters for the launch of our new under 12 jerseys in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. We were delighted to welcome jersey sponsor Michael Cleary of Michael Cleary Cars, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon to the event.

The following afternoon saw the lads play their second challenge of the season in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh, facing off against a Four Masters side also competing in both divisions.

Underage hurling makes a welcome return this Sunday at 12 noon. Boys and girls from five years of age welcome. Hurls and helmets are provided for training for any details please contact John Rooney 086-2587793.

Monaghan's one point win saw six people leave our Last Man Standing fund-raiser, along with two who had picked Dublin. With five rounds remaining there are now 38 still standing.

There will be a memorial service for former De La Salle and Aodh Ruadh player Martin Williamson on Friday 10th March in Rossnowlagh Friary at 7.30pm. All past pupils and club members welcome.

A call has been put out by CLG Dún na nGall for new match stewards for county and inter-county matches. Each club has been asked to put forward a number of people interested in becoming stewards. With the upcoming NFL fixture in Fr Tierney Park, we are also looking to increase our own number of qualified stewards.

Club membership for 2017 is now due and all club members are asked to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience.

Beginner Irish lessons continue in Gaelscoil Éirne on Mondays from 7pm to 8pm. Bíonn Ciorcal Comhrá gach Luan ag a h-ocht a chlog san áit céanna.

Well done to our senior Scór quiz team of Sylvester Maguire, Eamonn Martin Maguire, Paddy Kelly and John Hughes who claimed the Scór Sinsear Tráth na gCeist county title last Saturday in Glenswilly.

Aodh Ruadh now progress to represent Donegal at the All-Ireland finals.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,700. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 7, 9, 14 and 15.

In the lucky dip, €20 went to Nellie Blake, Parkhill; Delores Blake, Cornhill; Bridget Quinn, Knather Road; Teresa Herron, Bishop Street; and Pat Gruddy & TJ O'Mahony, c/o Pat's Bar. Next draw is in The Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €1,800 on Sunday night.

ST MICHAEL’S

The reserves had a good victory over Termon in the Junior Gaeltacht Championship at the Bridge on Saturday evening last. They won on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 2-7 Termon 0-10.

The team and scorers were: Dean McColgan; James Alcorn, Stephen Horan, Peter Sweeney; Hugh O’Donnell, Paul Creamer, Ruairi Friel; Ciaran Kelly, Daniel Doak; Brendan Rodden, Keelan McGee (0-1), John McFadden (0-1), Shane Langan, Oran McFadden (2-1), Caolan Toye (0-4). Subs: Dean Fleming, Aaron Bowyer, Lorcan McDaid, James Sharkey and Darragh McCarry. They play St. Naul’s in the next round.

The Seniors are at home to Termon in the Senior Championship on this Sunday the 5th March at the Bridge.

The club extends deepest sympathy to Colm and Levina McFadden and family on the death of Colm’s aunt Mary Brady in Philadelphia recently. Sympathy is also extended to her husband Patrick, and family Rosemary, Ignatius, Patrick, Aideen, James, Thomas, Therese and Michael, to her grandchildren to her brothers and sisters Colm, Joan, Ann, Dominic, Sarah, Catherine and to the entire family circle.

The All County League gets underway on the 11th March with St. Michael’s playing Four Masters.

There was no Jackpot winner in the mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 6,9,13,16,17,18. There were no match 5 winners; fourteen people matched 4 and their names were drawn, the winner of the €100 was John McGinley Ards Creeslough who won €100. This weeks Jackpot be €3050.

The football Academy is over now after eight weeks. Thanks to all who helped to organise it and to all the children who took part. The Parish League will begin on Sunday 12th March at the Bridge; time to be confirmed next week.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn out were 2-8-24-30 and the €50 went Seamus Mc Kelvey, Fintown and William and Jane Cunningham, Ardara. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000.

Naomh Conaill “Come Dine With Me” invite your friends and family to your home to host a dinner on St Patrick’s Day/eve and then finish the evening along with all the other hosts in Kennedy’s Bar with music by “The Vinyls”. In order to help your guests get in the party mood each host will receive a complimentary bottle of wine sponsored kindly by Sean McLoone’s Coal Deliveries.

As part of the event Naomh Conaill are proud to support Paul Dawson’s MS Fundraising Drive. A raffle will be held on the night with some fantastic prizes sponsored by our very generous sponsors. These include:- voucher for Blue Haven – Terence Molloy (Blue Haven) voucher for Harvey’s Point – Lisdanar B&B Voucher for McElhinneys – Donegal Waste To To register contact any committee member or Martin Doherty 086 8656312 Rosaleen Doherty 087 6235023 Vincent Cranley 0871770243.

The club will hold a registration night in the Comp Gym on Thursday 2nd March from 7-8pm.

KILLYBEGS

There is a minor board meeting on Thursday 2nd March at 8.30pm, followed by a senior board meeting at 9pm.

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 1,6,9,25. There no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €850.

Membership available online at www.locallotto.ie and search 'Killybegs GAA'. Contact Susan if you have any queries, 0863935968.

The final 5km this Sunday, 5th March. Registration at 11am in the Bayview Hotel, starts at 12pm. Adults €5, U16s €3. Prize giving afterwards in the Bayview Hotel.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,750. The numbers drawn were 1,2,6, 18, and 23. The €25 winners Donal Corcoran, Peggy’s Leg; Martin O’Malley, and Lorraine Kane.

Next draw will take place in the Dew Drop Inn, Laghey, on the 6th March.

National club draw winners: Bernie Quinn ,2nd prize €500, Bridin McGarrigle 4th prize €100.

Peter Walsh has been appointed as the new reserve manager. Dermot Gallagher and Shane Gallagher have stepped down and we would like to thank them both for all their hard work.

Good luck to Matthew McClay and Paul Diver in the Markey cup final.

NA ROSSA

The seniors start their season this Sunday afternoon with a home tie against Glenfin reserves in the junior Gaeltacht championship. Throw in to be confirmed at training.

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. The numbers drawn were 2,6,18 and 28.

There was no jackpot winner on the night. Two lucky dips receive €50 Sara and Eileen Laughlin, Leitir and John McLoone, Glenties. Next week’s jackpot now stands at €3300.

The first draw of the new club 50 season also took place on the night. Well done to winners Johnny Breslin (€300), Steve Owens (€100) and Gary Odonnell (€50).

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Last Saturday night in Glenswilly, Letterkenny Gaels Ballad group made club history when they won the Baileád Ghrúpa section in the Scór Sinsear county finals. The group comprising Katrina Patton, Niamh Hanley, Méabh Ní Chathail, Clíona Conaghan and Bairbre Uí Chathail relied on a richness and diversity of harmonies in their two ballads, Casadh Cam na Feadarnaigh and Siúil a Rún.

The ladies will be representing Letterkenny Gaels and Donegal in the Ulster semi final of Scór Sinsir in Carrickmore, Co. Tyrone on Sunday 12th March commencing at 5pm.

Also on the night, Brian Sweeney's wonderful short play "The AGM" was very well received by the audience. The drama group of Bernie Frain, Brighdín Carr, Gary Coll, Celine Bradley and a collection of various Sweeneys - Brian, Sheila and Noel had tweaked the script, bringing it to new heights.

There will be another Club Registration afternoon this Sunday from 2-4pm at the Clubroom. New members welcome.

Our U-12 Camogs travelled to Magherafelt to take part in an Ulster Camogie blitz. On the day the Gaels were victorious over Lamh Dhearg, Drum and Glenullin.

ST NAUL’S

Congratulations to our ceili dancers who won the county title at the Scor Sinsir County final in Glenswilly on Saturday last. They were the reigning champions and put on a great performance to retain their title.

Well done to Emer Kelly, Alisha McBrearty, Helena Kennedy, Aisling Lowther, Leonie Gallagher, Kara Meehan, Jackie Hughes and Angela Gallagher who now go to the Ulster semi-final in Carrickmore in Co Tyrone on Sunday March 12th at 5 pm.

Hard luck to our Instrumental Music group who also gave a top performance but sadly didn't make it through. The club would sincerely like to thank Stephen Quinn, Ann McGroary, Marion Breslin, Raphael Meehan and Noel Burke for putting in so much time and effort over the past number of weeks. We would also like to thank the Ballad Group for their great efforts too and unfortunately they had to withdraw due to circumstances beyond their control.

The senior footballers have their first competitive outing of the year when they travel to take on Milford this Sunday 5th March in the first round of Comortas Peil na Gaeltachta in Milford at 2 pm.

Registration is now due. Club membership forms for juvenile, adult and family are available from all club coaches/managers. Membership must be paid before March 31st.

The re-scheduled monthly meeting will take place next Tuesday night 7th March at 9pm in the Clubhouse

Registration will be taken at the Clubhouse on Tuesday 7th March - 7.30 - 8.30pm.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 9 18 21 agus 22 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag : Manás, Máire P Ní Shibhleáin, Máirtín Ó Dochartaigh, Bríd Nic Giolla Chomhaill, Daithí Ó Domhnaill, Máire Nic A’tSaoir, Max Ó Dochartaigh agus ODBSE. Fuair siad €20 an duine. B’í Eileen Bn Uí Chuilinn, Carraig Airt a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan an 6 Márta i dTeach Leanna Uí Luodhóg i gCreamhghort. €4,100 atá sa phota óir.

Registration is now open for the year, all players must be registered before they can train or play with the club.

Is féidir na táillí clárúcháin a íoc roimh an traenáil. Caithfidh imreoirí a bheith cláraithe roimh an traenáil. Fáilte i gcónaí roimh bhaill úra.

Beidh Tráth na gCeist Boird san Harbour Bar oíche Deardaoin an 9ú Márta ag 8.30. Triúr ag achan tábla. Táille €5 an duine. Rachaidh an t-airgead ‘un tairbhe d’fhoireann na mban agus do Chéim Aniar.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €4,900 in the draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Seamus Muldoon and Teresa Mc Gonigle Ballyboyler. The numbers drawn were 3,10, 22 and 23.

Membership is now due and can be paid to Paul Timoney, club treasurer, in the Abbey Hotel on Monday evenings 9pm or to Shirley Doherty, club registrar (0873140486).

The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few Wednesday’s in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm all ladies.

Four Masters hurling and camogie section are looking for any ‘retired helmets’. We will gladly accept any old or unused helmets lying around gathering dust. Donations will be gladly accepted at trainings or by any coach.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1, 2, 13, 18, 23. The jackpot was not won.

The €100 winner was Christopher McBride, Fealey, Kerrykeel. Next week’s jackpot is €1,750.

Former Donegal stalwart Colm Anthony McFadden launched Gaeil Fhánada's fundraising draw last Saturday 25th February in Páirc Úi Shiadhail, Portsalon. Tickets go on sale this coming weekend with €14,000 in prizes.

Final call for membership for 2017. Please contact Margaretta, any committee member or our Facebook page to obtain a form.

The Ladies board will hold a table quiz in the Atlantic House on Thursday 16th March at 10pm. This is the ladies first fundraiser of 2017 and your support would be much appreciated.

Imreoidh an fhoireann tacaíochta i gComórtas Peile na Gaeltachta ag an deireadh seachtaine. Beidh siad ag déanamh an turas chuig na Méilte chun aghaidh a thabhairt ar Naomh Muire sa chraobh soisear. Beidh tuilleadh eolais ar Facebook agus Snapchat faoi na socruithe. Ádh mór le James Martin agus an fhoireann!

An Tearmainn

Our community was hit with tragedy last weekend upon the the death of Joseph McGettigan in a road traffic accident. We offer our sincere condolences to Lawrence & Eileen, and to Joseph's brother, sisters and the wider McGettigan family. Joseph played football as a child with Termon, and our sympathies go out to his family at this heartbreaking time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.

2017 Membership is now due, all players, senior and underage, need to be registered to be insured to train and play.

Hard luck to The Donegal ladies who had an away defeat to a strong Dublin side on Sunday.

County u16 girls: Well done Rionach,Mya,Eimear and Sarah who all played in a challenge game v Mayo on Saturday in Ballyshannon. Up next is there first championship game v Cavan in Cavan at 3:30, their game is in Breffini Park 4g pitch beside main county pitch. Why not make a day of it and come watch our young ladies at 3:30 then onto the county men's game in Breffini Park. Good luck to Paddy, management and team.

Under 14 training continues on Thursday at 5pm in Kilmacrennan National School. Please bring your gumshields. New players are always welcome.

Last week's lotto draw took place in The Glenveagh Inn. Numbers drawn were 12, 16, 18 and 28. There were 2 match 3 winners, Jamie McCafferty and Mark O'Donnell. Open draw winners were Geraldine McLaughlin and Bernard Harkin c/o Bingo. Next week's draw takes place in Wilkins, Churchill with Don Gallagher, Benny Gallagher and James Boyle co-ordinating and the jackpot is €1,350.

Comortas Peil na Gaeltachta: Tháinig deireadh le feachtas na foirne thacaíochta ag deireadh na seachtaine nuair a chaill siad le trí phointe in éadan Naomh Micheál. Imreoidh an fhoireann sinsear Dé Domhnaigh seo chugainn, 5 Márta, ag a dó a'chlog i nDún Fionnchaidh, ádh mór ar na fir.