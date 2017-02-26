All-Ireland women's darts title for Donegal

The Donegal Ladies darts team were the winners of a dramatic final to clinch the All-Ireland Inter-county Championship title in Co. Clare on Sunday.

Donegal met Cork in the decider and the final went all the way to seven sets with Donegal eventually winning 4-3. Catherine Porter from Killygordon threw the winning dart.

It was a fantastic win for Donegal in Ennis, and along with Catherine Porter, the Donegal team included Ann Marie Wilson, Marion McDermott, Bernie Devlin, Angela De Ward, Kate Bonner and Amanda McCarron.

The Donegal men's team also made it through to the final where they were due to play Offaly on Sunday night.