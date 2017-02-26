Martin McHugh steps down as Kilcar manager

Kilcar are on the look-out for a new senior team manager following the shock resignation of Martin McHugh.

McHugh stepped down following the club’s Comótas Peil Na Gaeltachta championship meeting with Gaoth Dobhair in Magheragallon.

The former All-Ireland winner and former double All-Star informed the players of his decision following the game.

Gaoth Dobhair won the tie on a 4-12 to 2-9 scoreline, although both teams were without their county players.

One of the county’s most talented footballers McHugh returned to the manager’s job last season and guided the club to a Division One league title and a first county senior final in 23 years.

Kilcar, the raging hot favourites, suffered a shock defeat in the final to a Michael Murphy and Neil Gallagher-powered Glenswilly.

The Donegal All- County Football League is due to start in two weeks with Kilcar facing Glenswilly in their opening game.