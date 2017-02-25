Killybegs Triples Bowls Tournament a major success

The Killybegs Triples Tournament, sponsored by Ballyshannon & Killybegs Credit Union, was won by Mark Cairns, Rachel McDonnell and John Quinn, Ballylennon, who beat Gary Glackin, Neil Hanlon and Jamie Glackin, Maghery, in the final.

Semi-finalists were Pearl Bustard, Ken Griffith and Keith Patton, Glenmore, and Ciaran Green, James Marshall and David Bonner, St Johnston Pres.

Other competitors in the finals were Aiden Gallagher, James Shovlin and John Solan, Maghery, Bill Duncan, Isobel Duncan & Mervyn White, Conwal, Sara Johnston, Trevor Wilson & Valerie Witherow, Strabane CC and Philip Durning, Chuck McTaggart & Conor Connolly, Milford.