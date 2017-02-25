Cochrane takes Ballylennon Charity Bowls title

Jamie Cochrane, Largy, took the Ballylennon title when he beat Daniel O’Kane, St Eunans, Raphoe, in the final which was played in the Deele College, Raphoe.

Playing the better bowls throughout the event, he nearly faced an upset playing his young sibling, needing to pull out all the stops in the last end of the quarters to make it to the next round.

Semi-finalists were Colin Mabon, Forresters, and Pat Walsh, Glenties.

Other competitors on Finals Night were Dermot McCarron, Bishop St, David Gourley, Ardstraw, Brian McAlary, Marian, Harry Wilson, Ardstraw, Rachel Cochrane, Largy, Adrian Gavigan, Glenties, Colm Curran, St Marys, Buncrana, PJ Gallagher Burtonport, Richard Kilpatrick, St Johnston Pres, Anthony Duffy, Strabane CC, Martina Brogan, Ramelton, and Seamus McLaughlin, Greenbank.

Rachel McDonnell thanked all who helped in any way to organise and sponsor the event. The big winners were Ballaghderg Special Needs Playschool and Convoy Community Playgroup for therapy equipment for helping children with Cerebral Palsy who shared some €4000.00