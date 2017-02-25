Donegal sides seek Ulster Cup semi-final spots

Four clubs from the Donegal League will focus their attentions on the Ulster Junior Cup this Sunday with the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Only Drumoghill FC are away from home - they must travel to play Aileach FC.

St. Catherine’s, fresh from their big league victory over Convoy Arsenal on Sunday, have home advantage against Cootehill Harps.

Improving Kilmacrennan Celtic are at home to Culdaff FC and there promises to be a big crowd at An Screaban where Gweedore Celtic put their push for promotion from Division One on hold with a home tie against Glengad United.

The cup action means there’s a reduced programme in the league. However, there are still some important games in the Premier Division.

The top two both play with Glenea United at Convoy and Lagan Harps hosting Milford United.

Castlefinn Celtic will move into the top three if they can win away at Kildrum Tigers.

In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, Cappry Rovers will open up an eight point lead on Donegal town if they can beat Erne Wanderers on Sunday. With only three games to go in the league, the title race looks to be going the way of Cappry, especially after they picked up a draw at Donegal last Sunday. Donegal have no match this Sunday.

Another club from the Twin Towns, Ballybofey United, could win the CT Ball Division on Sunday. For that to happen, they’ll have to win at Kerrykeel and hope that Lifford lose at home Copany Rovers. However, given that Copany are without a win all season, it’s an unlikely scenario.

In the same division, Dunkineely Celtic will be hoping to stay in touch with the leading pair with a good result at Cranford United.