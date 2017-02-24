Finn Park pitch is playable - for now

Finn Harps officials are keeping their fingers crossed for dry weather throughout Friday with a second pitch inspection planned at Finn Park later today ahead of the Cork City game.

The pitch passed a pitch inspection at 10am on Friday morning.

However, a second inspection is planned for 4pm on Friday prior to tonight's opening Premier Division game against Cork City.

The pitch at Finn Park has taken on a lot of water since Wednesday evening and while the pitch is good to go after this morning's inspection, if there is more rain today, it could place the game in doubt again.