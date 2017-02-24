KNOCKALLA CUP
McElwaine hits four as Rovers ease into last eight
Letterkenny Rovers win at Fanad
Darren McElwaine of Letterkenny Rovers.
Darren McElwaine scored four goals on Thursday night as Letterkenny Rovers defeated Fanad United 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup.
A first-half hat-trick by McElwaine, including a penalty to make it 2-0, had Eamon McConigley's team on their way to victory at Triagh-A-Locha.
Matthew Crossan had given Fanad hope when he made it 2-1, but McElwaine's hat-trick goal put Rovers two goals up.
And the experienced striker added his fourth to make it 4-1.
While Daire McDaid threatened a revival for Fanad when he netted, Dean O'Donnell and Kevin McGrath bagged goals for the visitors who sealed a place in an away quarter-final at Donegal League champions Drumoghill.
The quarter-final line up has now been compleyed and the last eight ties are due to be played on the weekend of March 12.
Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup, quarter-final draw
Clonmany Shamrocks v Glengad
Drumoghill v Letterkenny Rovers
Glenea Utd v Cockhill Celtic
Derry City Res v Greencastle
