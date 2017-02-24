McElwaine hits four as Rovers ease into last eight

Darren McElwaine scored four goals on Thursday night as Letterkenny Rovers defeated Fanad United 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup.

A first-half hat-trick by McElwaine, including a penalty to make it 2-0, had Eamon McConigley's team on their way to victory at Triagh-A-Locha.

Matthew Crossan had given Fanad hope when he made it 2-1, but McElwaine's hat-trick goal put Rovers two goals up.

And the experienced striker added his fourth to make it 4-1.

While Daire McDaid threatened a revival for Fanad when he netted, Dean O'Donnell and Kevin McGrath bagged goals for the visitors who sealed a place in an away quarter-final at Donegal League champions Drumoghill.

The quarter-final line up has now been compleyed and the last eight ties are due to be played on the weekend of March 12.



Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup, quarter-final draw

Clonmany Shamrocks v Glengad

Drumoghill v Letterkenny Rovers

Glenea Utd v Cockhill Celtic

Derry City Res v Greencastle