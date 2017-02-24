Donegal hurlers hoping to have Jamsie Donnelly for Tyrone clash

Donegal hope to have Jamesie Donnelly back for Sunday’s third round clash with neighbours, Tyrone, in Omagh. (Throw in 12.30 pm)

The veteran defender missed last Sunday’s narrow one point defeat (2-13 to 2-12), at the hands of Monaghan in Castleblayney.

The MacCumhaill’s club man suffered a calf muscle injury in Donegal’s opening round win over Louth in O’Donnell Park.

“Jamsie has responded well to treatment and he is well on the way to being fit,” said the Donegal manager, Ardal McDermott.

“We will give him time but at this stage I would be 80% confident that he will be fit to face Tyrone,” added the Donegal boss.

Tyrone suffered a heavy first round defeat by Monaghan, but bounced back last weekend with a 19 point win over Louth on a scoreline of 5-16 to 0-12.

Little wonder then that the Donegal boss is keeping his fingers crossed that his regular full-back continues his good progress and is fit to take his place at the heart of the defence.

“Tyrone put up a big score last week against Louth. I don’t know what happened them against Monaghan, because I would have also felt that Tyrone were a better side than Monaghan.

“It was disappointing that we let a four point lead slip late on last Sunday.

“But in fairness while it was partly down to our own fault, we have to give credit, too, to the way Monaghan fought back.

“Tyrone are going to be tough this weekend too, and the lads are up for it.”

Other than a return for Donnelly, the team will be much the same as lined out last weekend’s against Monaghan. The Donegal team is due to be named after training on Friday night.