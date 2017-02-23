Donegal Ladies hoping to bounce back against the Dubs

Donegal Ladies are on the road for the third weekend in-a-row when they take on Dublin in Parnell Park on Sunday. (Throw-in 2 pm)

It is another of big challenge for Micheál Naughton and the Donegal Ladies following away trips to Galway and Kerry, two of the top teams.

Sunday’s opponents are in that category too and like Donegal after wins over Monaghan and Kerry, they lost for the first time last Sunday, away to Cork.

Donegal lost away to Kerry, pipped by a point after losing Niamh Hegarty late in the game. Kerry won that game 2-13 to 2-12.

“We were very disappointed to let a four point lead slip in Kerry, but in fairness to the girls some of the decisions went against us,” said Donegal manager Micheál Naughton.

Donegal will be once again without Emer Gallagher, Deirdre Foley and Amber Barrett for the trip to the capital.

Gallagher is still out with the shoulder injury picked up in the Galway game, while Foley is on the long term injured list and Barrett is laid low with a bug.

“The girls are going to be out for another couple of weeks and we have everybody that featured in Kerry and the team is going to be along similar to that which played against Kerry.

“Sunday’s game is another tough game. Dublin lost last weekend away to Cork, so they will be anxious like ourselves to bounce back this Sunday.

“But if we play as well as we did in Kerry and we get the breaks we will not be far away at the final whistle.”

Donegal have scored 8-10 in their three games so far while Dublin have a much lower strike rate. In their three games the have scored 2-23 and they certainly don’t seem to have the firepower up front of Donegal.

These statistics should be a source of encouragement to Donegal.