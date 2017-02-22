Donegal GAA Club Call

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 9, 11, 14 agus 22 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1300 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Anita Doherty - Glenties, Jack Arthur Campsie - Derry, Rosie McBride - Dungloe, Irene McHugh - Doochary agus Ann Ward County Lane Dungloe.

The reserves had their first game of the season in Dooey at the Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta v Naomh Conaill on Sunday, winning on a scoreline of 2-16 to 2-04.

The Scor finals take place this Saturday the 25th in Glenswilly. Good luck to Càtriona Solan who partakes in the solo singing & to Geraldine Bonner, Aisling Sweeney, Joseph McBride, Amy McGarvey and Karl Doherty in the instrumental group.

On behalf of the organisers of the skills we would like to thank the kids and parents for making it such a success. We will be hoping to run it again next year. As we are finished now we would like to wish the boys and girls every success with their team's in 2017. Finally we would like to thank the coaches who gave up their time . . . unbelievable men and women!

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no winners is last week lotto. The numbers drawn were 8-13-16-26, next weeks jackpot is €2000. Next weeks bingo snowball is €1260.

The club extends sympathy to Fr Kevin Mullin on the death of his housekeeper, for many years, Mary Carlin.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Winter Training - U8s - Starts this Friday, 24th February, at St Dominic's 6th Form College, Harrow-on-the-Hill - 7.15pm - 8.15 p.m. Coach Joel McInern.

U10s / U12s /U14s - Continues on Friday nights at Harrow School Sports Ground, Harrow-on-the-Hill - 7.00-8.30pm. Last session takes place on Friday 31st March.

The Club will be hosting a social and presentation night on Saturday 11th March 2017 in Kelly’s in Hendon (formally The Gallery). Special Guest on the night will be Donegal Legend Anthony Molloy. Tickets are now available from all Committee members – please purchase one and come along to support the club in its first event of the year.

1992/93 Reunion: The Club will be hosting a reunion for all players and members from the early 90's and will be honouring players from the 1992/93 championship winning team. This is an open invite to all past and current members. This will be held on Sat 28th October 2017. Further details to follow.

Kevin Kelly Appreciation Evening: There will be an appreciation evening for Kevin Kelly at Ruislip this coming Saturday evening from 7pm, tickets are £10 with live music. We would encourage all members to support this cause. Please contact a Committee member for tickets

Ruislip Development – Seat Plaques: The Ruislip Development Committee are offering people the opportunity to have your name on a plaque on a seat in the new stand development. Each Plaque costs £125 and will remain in place full time. Members are encouraged to please contact Stephen McLoughlin (07788723922) if interested.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Donegal host Dublin this Sunday the 26th of February and Tyrone on Saturday the 18th of March. These two fixtures are important for the club. We will need a lot of stewards on both days. If you are available on either day or both days can you let Alan Martin, Club Secretary, know to confirm on 086 172 3899.

Hard luck to the Donegal Senior Hurlers who lost out by a single point in Sunday’s game away to Monaghan. Monaghan 1.21 Donegal 3.14

Registration is now due. Membership must be paid before March 31st, please ensure you register before this date.

There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 20, 26, 27 and 30. There was one match three winner of €150: Ann Quinn, Fintown. This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000. Barry Dowd’s team is selling this week.

Malin

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €950. The numbers drawn were 4-6-5-1-7-3-2. The €50 winner went to Evan McLaughlin, Umgall, Malin Head with the sellers prize going to Daniel McLaughlin. Next week’s jackpot is €1000.

Malin Minors had their first run out of the season in a friendly away to Dungiven, losing out narrowly. The impressive Pauric O'Donnell in goals and Oisin McGonagle's strong running, who finishing the game with 2-2, were the pick of the bunch for Malin while Ciaran Doherty(jr), Sean Byrne, Sean O'Neill and late call up for young Ronan Kelly(tam) all featured strongly. A speedy recovery to Connor Bambrick who was carried off during the game, hopefully back in action soon!

Our Know Your Parish Quiz will take place on Saturday 25th February from 8.30pm in our Clubhouse.

The club’s fundraising committee are delighted to announce that Malin Gaa will be hosting a Stars in their Eyes in the Malin Hotel on Easter Sunday 16th April, all in aid of our Minor Board.

St. Mary’s, Convoy

Counties drawn in club Lotto: LS, LD, MO, WH. €100 shared by Pearl McClintock, Noleen Lynch, Ciaran Gallagher, Frankie Lynch, Hugo O’Kane with 2 counties each. Next weeks Lotto €6100

Underage Training on Friday from 6.30 to 7.30. New players always welcome

We need more U-12 girls in order to enter a team this year.

Senior Ladies training Wed 7.30 to 830 and Fri 8 to 9.

Senior Men training Tues and Thurs 7 pm. Challenge game this Saturday v Letterkenny Gaels at 7 at home

Gabrielle (086 1648577) is holding two registrations evening at her home on Tues 28th Feb and Tues 7th March 7.30 to 9.30 for Adults and Children. All players must be registered to play as this covers your insurance. Adults €30. U-13/minor €10. U-6/U-12 €5. Children can purchase their own ball for €7.

Hard luck to the Donegal Ladies who were defeated by Kerry at the weekend

Thanks to everyone who supported the National Draw this year

Special word of thanks to all the ticket sellers. National draw takes place on March 8th.

Cill Chartha

Or seniors and reserves play Gaoth Dobhair this weekend in the Comortas Peile our seniors are at home on Saturday at 3pm and reserves are away Sunday morning for an 11am throw in.

The club are holding an open evening in Áislann Chill Chartha on Friday 3rd March.

Well done to Colaiste na Carraige on their superb win in the Markey Cup semi-final against St Patricks, Keady on Tuesday and best of luck in next week’s final.

There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €4,500 this week’s numbers were: 2, 12, 17 and 22 winners were: €50 Seamus Breslin, Straleel €30 Mary Boyle, Cruckarra €20 Eamonn Carr, Main Street and Ellen O’Donnell, Cashlings.

There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s now hit €9,150 on 45 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm. This week’s winners were: €150 Marie MacLaughlin, Roseanne Ellis €100 Mary Duddy €80 Rose Byrne €70 Teresa Doherty, Sally Morrow, Annmarie Campbell, Maggie O’Donnell and Bridie Sweeney.

Condolences to the family and friends of Patrick Boyle, Cullion who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anam.

Naomh Columba

The ladies board are on the lookout for a senior ladies team manager for the year ahead. For any more information please contact ladies board secretary Bernadette Carr on 0876180885

Our club presentation and social night takes place on Saturday the 4th March in the Glen Head Tavern. The presentations for the 2016 season will take place on the night, and with our first League game the following weekend this is sure to be a great night.

Our club lotto reaches €9,200 this week.

The deadline for club membership is the 17th of March this year. There will be club members around the parish in the coming weeks collecting membership.

Anyone interested in doing a stewards training course for county games. There is a training course being held in Ballybofey on 24th and 25th of February please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995 to put your name forward.

The minor board are hosting a 10K walk/run on Easter Monday starting in Carrick at 2pm.

RED HUGH’S

Club Lotto: The numbers drawn were 5,7,8,4,6,3,2,1. The winning sequence was 5,7,8,4 Mary Anne Ward, Ternisk €50.

A 25 card drive to raise funds for the club will take place in The Lantern Inn this Saturday Night at 8:30pm.

Senior Men’s training continues every Tuesday and Thursday on the pitch at 7:30pm.

100 Club

The first seven draws of 2017 100 Club:

Week 1: No 105 Martin Callaghan Glencovitt €100

Week 2: No.57 Kevin Melaugh Snr Cronalaghey €100

Week 3: No.6 Gerard Pye Monellan €100

Week 4:No.4 Bernie Wilson Carricknamanna €100

Week 5: No.68 Michael McMenamin Drennan €100

Week 6: No.107 Martin Sweeney Aveltygort €100

Week 7: No.69 Pearse and Ellen O’Brien Mullaghaneary €100

Underage Registration day will take place for our underage players on Saturday March 11th @ 10am.

The club are looking for a reserve manager for the coming season. Can anyone who is interested please contact Club Secretary Kathy Kelly.

A child Protection Course will run in the Villa Rose on the 14th of March.

CLOICH CHEANN FHAOLA

Club Lotto: Numbers drawn on Wednesday February 15th were 1,6,10,18,19,20. No jackpot winner! We had 1 match 5 - €100 goes to Gerard Coyle, (Meenlaragh) c/o Gweedore Bar!! Jackpot next week is €2,700! Draw takes place each Wednesday evening at the bingo in Óstan Loch Áltan.

2017 Club memberships are now due for renewal! We will be holding a registration evening on Friday, 24th Feb from 6:30 - 8:30 pm down in P.C.C Gym!

Realt na Mara

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 6 7 12 14. The 3 x €50 winners were Yvonne Louet-Feisser 30 Crest of a Wave Magheracar Bundoran Geraldine McBrien 75 Doon Rd Derrylin Co Fermanagh Shane O Donnell West End Bundoran. Next weeks Jackpot will be €5100.

A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to making our Bord na nOg Presentation Night a great success on Friday especially our kind sponsor of all the trophies Trevor McGlone who travelled from England to be in attendance and the Great Northern Hotel for the use of their facilities. Also to Donegal Co player Paul Brennan for presenting the awards on the night. The following players won Player of the Year Awards. U10 Ryan McGloin, U12 Mixed (Boy), Kyle McNulty (Girl) Nicole Gallagher, U14 Gerry Oates, U16 Matthew Duffy, U18 Timmy Govorov.

There will be a Girls Underage Presentation Night next Friday night in the Birds Nest at 7.30pm.

Hard luck to the Senior boys team of Magh Ene who were defeated by the narrowest of margins in their Ulster Semi Final against Limavady on Tuesday of last week.

AODH RUADH

The February meeting of the club executive takes place this Thursday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 8.30pm.

This Friday 24th February the under 12s have an in-house mini league starting at 4.45pm at the Park.

Indoor training resumes this week for under 6s, 8s and 10s, Friday 24th February.

Ladies: The under 14s start back this Tuesday 21st February, from 5pm to 6pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. There is also training on Saturday 25th February at 11am.

Hurling: Congratulations to Ciaran Rami who was a second half sub for Donegal in their NHL Division 3A clash with Monaghan in Castleblayney over the weekend. The Tir Chonaill men lost out in a high scoring encounter 1-21 to 3-14 and will be looking to return to winning ways this Sunday against Tyrone in Omagh.

Underage hurling returns for all age groups on Sunday 5th March at 12 noon in Páirc Aodh Ruaidh.

Call for Stewards:

A call has been put out by CLG Dún na nGall for new match stewards for county and inter-county matches. There is a training course being held for new stewards this Friday evening and Saturday morning, each lasting two and a half hours. Anybody interested should contact either Lisa McTernan or David McLoone.

Club membership for 2017 is now due and all club members are asked to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience. Membership can be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers.

Beginners Irish Lessons continue in Gaelscoil Éirne on Mondays at 7pm. Bíonn Ciorcal Comhrá gach Luan ag a h-ocht a chlog san áit céanna.

Good luck to our senior Scór quiz team of Sylvester Maguire, Eamonn Martin Maguire, Paddy Kelly and John Hughes as they contest the county final this Saturday in Glenswilly.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,600. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 6, 7, 8, 15 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Mary Conlon, Parkhill; Margaret McGarrigle, Coolcholly; Kevin Burns, Garrison; John Menarry, c/o McGinley's; and Bernadine Connolly, Kinlough. Next draw is in Pat's Bar with a jackpot of €1,700 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Footballers.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

Gaeil Fhánada Pairc Uí Shiadhail Pitch Development: Gaeil Fhánada would like to invite you all, adults and children, to view our new pitch development proposals and to attend the launch of our fundraising draw.

The event and launch takes place in Shiels Park, Portsalon on Saturday 25th February 2017 with All-Ireland winner Colm Anthony McFadden at 1pm. Hope to see you all there!

For anyone wishing to get their 2017 Membership before the cut off (Feb 28th), there will be an opportunity to do so in both Kerrykeel (6.30pm, Old School) and Fanavolty (7.30pm, Fanavolty Hall) this Saturday 25th February.

Lotto Results: Numbers: 4, 9, 10, 11, 25. Jackpot: No Winner. €100 Winner: Niamh Blaney, Rosnakill. Next week's Jackpot: €1,700

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta:

Imríodh an chéad chluiche de 2017 ar Thraigh a Locha inniu i gComórtas Peile ná Gaeltachta nuair a fuair Gaeil Fhánada an lámh in uachtar ar Bhaile na nGallóglach leis an scór 0:07 go 0:05.

National Draw Winners: Mary Kerr (Carland, Kerrykeel); Brian McVeigh (Killavee, Portsalon); Gráinne Uí Dhubhthaigh (Gortnacor, Portsalon); Damien McBride (Duntinney, Portsalon); Miah Carr (Oldtown, Ballywhoriskey). Prize of €100 each.

Scór: Beidh dhá ghrúpa ón chlub páirteach i mBabhta Ceannais an Chontae den Scór Sinsir tráthnóna Dé Sathairn i nGleann tSúilí. Gach ráth ar an fhoireann Tráth na gCeist agus an grúpa rince foirne.

ST. NAUL’S

Scor: The club would like to wish our Dancers, Ballad Group and Musical Instruments Group all the best when they represent us in the Donegal County Final in Glenswilly this Saturday evening February 25th at 7pm.

Club monthly meeting will take place on Monday 27th February at 9pm in Clubhouse.

Health and Well Being: An excellent and enlightening evening took place on Friday last in the Naomh Naille Clubrooms to hear great speakers on a number of health and mental health and wellbeing. A big thanks to the speakers who travelled and gave up their time on the evening. Liam Currams, former Offaly All Ireland winner in Hurling and Football; Dr Charlie McManus, Concussion in Sport; Sean McGroary of Jigsaw Letterkenny; Kevin Craddock, former health and nutrition coach of the Connaught rugby team; Kevin Mills Chairman of Donegal County GAA health and wellbeing committee; Bernie McCafferty, Ballintra who told her own personal story and Pauric Kennedy, Cycle against Suicide.

Great credit to Alisha McBrearty and Ethel Quigley for organising it. It lasted three hours and we honestly could have listened to another two hours. The speakers held our interest so well. And, as usual, thanks to Deirdre Furey and the Ladies for the beautiful refreshments!!

Naomh Naille Ladies will be meeting at 8pm in the Clubhouse on Monday 27th February

Registration: An opportunity for anyone that needs to register! A registration evening will take place in the Clubrooms on Monday 27th February, 7.30 - 8.30pm.

St. Michael’s

The annual St. Michael’s Dinner Dance was held in the Shandon Hotel in Letterkenny on Saturday night last. There was a large crowd present at the dance which was extra special because as well as the usual club awards which were handed out, those present also paid tribute to two of their own Christy Toye and Colm McFadden who recently retired from the Donegal county team. Former Club and County stalwart Sean Ferritter was also inducted into the St. Michael’s Hall of Fame on the night. The Special Guests were Sean Dunnion Chairman Donegal County Board, Charlie Collins who was the MC for the evening and Christy Toye. Unfortunately Colm McFadden was unable to attend the function owing to a family bereavement.

The Club Awards were then presented and they were as follows: Manus Friel Presented Appreciation Awards to Ciarán McGinley and Odhrán McFadden who represented the Club at Minor level. Liam McElhinney made a Presentation to Michael Langan who represented St. Michael’s at County Level.

The Young Reserve Player of the Year was presented to Ruairi Friel by Danny Langan; The Senior Reserve Player of the Year was presented to Hugh O’Donnell and Caolan Toye by Gavin McGinley and Sean Dunnion. The Young Senior Player of the Year was presented to Dean McColgan by Tommy McGinley, The Senior Player of Year was Michael Langan who was presented with the Trophy by Michael Langan, and Sean Dunnion then presented Ann Marie Kelly with the Clubperson of the Year Award. Brian McGinley then inducted Sean Ferritter into the St. Michael’s Hall of Fame the second recipient of this award. The McCharlie Collins gave a rundown on Sean’s achievements over the years.

Then it was on to the presentations to Christy Toye and Colm McFadden

Community Development for their commitment to Creeslough. Christy’s partner Victoria Massey was presented with a bouquet of Flowers by Ann Marie Kelly. The Presentations were rounded up by Neil McGinley making a Presentation to Special Guest Sean Dunnion and Shaun Langan making a presentation to Charlie Collins.

The Club would like to thank Creeslough Supermarket who sponsored the Trophies on the night and also The Shandon Spa for sponsoring a Voucher.

The St. Michael’s local part of the GAA National Club Draw took place at the Dinner Dance in The Shandon Hotel on Saturday night last and the winners were: €300 cash Sponsored by Billy Boyle Buses: Martin Coll Ballyboes Falcarragh, €200 Cash sponsored by Hickey Clarke and Langan Insurance Declan O’Doherty Creeslough, €100 Voucher for Molly’s Bar Oisin Langan Ards Creeslough, €100 Lizzie’s Diner/Oyster Bar Derek Wilkinson Creeslough, €100 Voucher Ferry Oil David Moore Dunfanaghy, €240 Yearly Naomh Micheál Mini Lotto Ticket Vanessa Wilkinson Roosky Creeslough, €50 Voucher Michael Murphy Sports James Harkin Derryart, €50 Voucher Roses Bar Creeslough Ann Langan Ards, €50 Voucher Wild Atlantic Camp Creeslough Mary Ferry Murroe.

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 8,9,11,13,18,20. The match 5 winner was Bernadette McFadden Ards Creeslough who won €100. This weeks Jackpot be €3000.

NA CEALLA BEAGA

Kilotto numbers 10,19,24,30 There no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €800. There was no match 3 winner.

There was no winner of the bingo Jackpot. Next weeks bingo jackpot is at €6,500 on 45 nos. Bingo every Monday at 9pm in the Foresters Hall...

Membership available online at www.locallotto.ie and search 'Killybegs GAA'. Contact Susan if you have any queries, 0863935968.

GRMA is a new GAA Membership Card Programme providing benefits and rewards to GAA members for 2017 (over 18s only). You will need a membership number to join GRMA and receive a membership card. Once your club membership is paid you can request your membership number from Susan, then go online to grma.gaa.ie to register and find out more.

CLG Na Cealla Beaga present the Lip Sync Battle on Easter Saturday in the Blue Haven....get practising!! More to follow!!

The main pitch in Fintra is closed until further notice.

Irish Classes for beginners continue in clubhouse Fintra on Fridays at 7.30pm. All welcome Contact Pat Connaghan 0872058568

A Mid-term childrens disco will take place on Fri 24th February in Tara hotel from 6.30-8.30pm.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week Gaa Lotto; the numbers drawn out were 2-8-23-24 and the 2x€50 went Dim Melly, Letir and Annette Breslin, The Glen. Next week’s Jackpot will be €10,000.

Naomh Conaill “Come Dine With Me” Invite your friends and family to your home to host a dinner on St Patrick’s day/eve and then finish the evening along with all the other hosts in Kennedy’s Bar with music by “The Vinyls”. Kieran from Kennedy’s has kindly sponsored a special prize for a mystery overnight hotel stay for one lucky host.

As part of the event Naomh Conaill are proud to support Paul Dawson’s MS Fundraising Drive. A raffle will be held on the night with some fantastic prizes sponsored by our very generous sponsors.

Naomh Conaill GAA club will hold a registration night in the Comp Gym on Friday 24th February from 7-8pm. Youth membership €20 each for the first two children and €10 for each additional child. Adult membership €40. €100 for adult membership plus entry into the weekly lotto. Social membership €100.

Naomh Brid

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,700. The numbers drawn were 1, 9, 12, 15, and 18. The €25 winners were Zack Gallagher, Liz Cassidy, Rena O Malley, and Vanessa Burgess. The next draw takes place in the Country Inn, Laghey, on Monday 27th February.

Bord na nOg meeting on Wednesday at 8.00pm. Membership is due for 2017.

Letterkenny Gaels

Bhí oíche den scoth ag Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn areir. Gaels were well represented in the County semi-final of Scór. Méabh Ní Chathail sang a wonderful solo ballad and just missed out on a place in the County Final despite coming out with a score of 95/100. Michael O'Connor gave a hugely entertaining rendition of The Tae Man in the storytelling competition. Katrina Patton, Niamh Hanley, Clíona Conaghan, Méabh Ní Chathail and Bairbre Uí Chathail won the ballad group section with two great songs and fabulous, tight harmonies (with huge thanks to Brighdín Carr). The quiz team on the night included Paul Melaugh, Michael O'Connor, Garry Coll and Bairbre Uí Chathail. Brian Sweeney's entertaining play The AGM was brilliantly performed by the Gaels drama squad of Bernie Frain, Noel Sweeney, Garry Coll, Brighdín Carr, Sheila Sweeney, Celine Sweeney and Brian Sweeney. The play received a great response from the audience and you have an opportunity to see it and hear the ballad group in the Scór County Final next Saturday 25th February starting at 7.30 in the clubhouse at Glenswilly.

There will be a Referees' Beginners Course which our Club will host, starting on Wednesday, 1st March in our Club Room.

Last Sunday morning our young U-12 hurlers travelled again to Derry for their final blitz of this series. The lads won their first game against Gweedore and lost out by a single point in the final to Omagh.

NAOMH MHUIRE

Saturday February 25th: We are delighted to welcome the inspirational Jason Black who will officially launch WAAR 2017 and Jason will share his life journey to the top of Everest including a Q&A session.

This promises to be a great day at the clubhouse in the Banks with Nutritional workshops with Tom Coleman and Jeeny Maltese from My Nutrition Ireland who are really popular in their food guidance. Tom and Jeeny are husband and wife and offer simple, effective and fun food guidance.

Another great feature of the day will be an interview with local members of our community who have in recent years become involved in exercise through walking, running, cycling and who are now taking part in WAAR. This is the true spirit of WAAR.

A great day is planned so save the date and place 1pm to 5pm in your diary.

Suíomh Gréasáin / Website : You can now see upcoming events and fixtures on our website Calendar. This will be updated regularly throughout the year.

Club notes, Photos, Online Membership & other details will be available as we update it during the year.

Online membership will close at the end of February.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €4,800 in week 32 of the 2016/17 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 21st February 2017.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were John Monaghan and Martin Mc Gowan Drumrooske. The numbers drawn were 2. 4. 8 and 23. The next draw takes place on Monday 27th Feb.

Membership 2017 is now due and can be paid to Paul Timoney, Club Treasurer, in the Abbey Hotel on Monday evenings 9pm or to Shirley Doherty, Club Registrar (0873140486).

The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm all Ladies Players/Coaches/Mentors must be registered .

Hurling and camogie is up and running again. U8s and u10s (h&c) training in the Bosco centre Fridays 6.30-7.30pm, u12 & u14 hurling Tuesdays 6-7pm; Astro, u12,14,16 camogie Fridays 6.30-8pm astro, u16 hurling including u14s Fridays 8-9pm astro. New players always welcome, hurl and helmet provided for beginners.

Four Masters hurling and camogie section are looking for any "retired helmets"!

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 5 7 18 agus 24 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag beirt agus ba sin Bríd Ní Bhuaidhe, Umlach agus Caoimhe Ní Dhochartaigh, Baile Shíoráin. Fuair siad €75 an duine. B’é Seán Mac Giolla Chomhaill as Umlach a fuair an duais tinrimh agus Óstán Na Trá a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan an 27 Feabhra in Óstán an Downings Bay. €4,000 atá sa phota óir.

Training for the ladies is on Wed. evening at 8 o clock and on Sat. morning at 9.45.

Traenáil do na mná oíche Chéadaoin ag a hocht a chlog agus maidin Dé Sathairn ag 9.45.

Registration is now open for the year, all players must be registered before they can train or play with the club.

Beidh an traenáil ar fad do fhoirne faoi aois i halla an Ionaid go dtí go n-athróidh an t-am.

Dé Máirt: Faoi 12 6pm.

Dé Céadaoin: Faoi -6 5.30.pm. Faoi-8 6.30pm

Déardaoin: Faoi -10 6pm.

Is féidir na táillí clárúcháin a íoc roimh an traenáil. Caithfidh imreoirí a bheith cláraithe roimh an traenáil. Fáilte i gcónaí roimh bhaill úra.

AN TEARMAINN

We would like to offer our sincere sympathy to the family of the late John McLaughlin, Malin, killed in a car collision on his way to u16 training on Monday evening, and to all in Malin GAA Club and the wider Inishowen GAA community. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Senior, junior, minor and u16 training is up and running on Sunday mornings at 10am in Gartan, all players to please attend.

There will be a ladies 7-a-side competition in Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday, details to be confirmed.

The county u16s are playing Mayo in a challenge match this Saturday in Ballyshannon at 2pm, this is last game before their championship, when they play Cavan on 4th March in Cavan at 4pm; we have four girls on the panel: Ríonach Giles, Eimear and Mya Alcorn and Sarah Kho.

Comhghairdeas le foireann tacaíochta na bhfear a bhain in éadan Gleann tSúilí De Domhnaigh seo caite. Sin an chéad chluiche i mbliana don fhoireann, agus d'imir siad uilig go maith. Tá an dhá fhoireann anois chun Naomh Micheál a imirt deireadh seachtaine 4/5 Márta, an fhoireann tacaíochta sa bhaile agus an fhoireann sinsear as baile. Amantaí le socrú.

Registration for players and non-playing club members, together with renewal of annual lotto, will take place this Saturday 25th February from 4-6pm in An Craoibhín.

Last week's lotto draw took place in Nora's. Numbers drawn were 12, 13, 25, 28; there were no match 3 winners, the open draw winners were Lee McGettigan, Bernadette Sweeney & Mary Naughton. Next week's draw takes place in the Glenveagh Inn with a jackpot €1,300. Co-ordinators are Kevin McElwaine and Conor Tinney.