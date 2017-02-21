Two Donegal athletes honoured at Athletic Ireland Youth Awards in Tullamore

Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley AC, having confirmed her status as Ireland's top female high jumper early Saturday afternoon was on the motorway hours later to the Athletics Ireland Youth Awards in Tullamore where she picked up the outstanding performance at a dinner attended by European Athletics President Sven Arne Hanson.

Acknowledged for what has been an outstanding 2016 season that included schools, Tailteann Games, national youth and senior titles.

Her presentation was made by John McGrath AAI. In attendance her coach at Finn Valley AC, Niall Wilkinson and her family and Dermot Mc Granaghan Valley coach.

David Smith, Letterkenny Athletic Club, was another to receive an award at the event, after a very successful season.