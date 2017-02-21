Paul McGinley's design team visits Portsalon Golf Club

Paul McGinley's course design team visited Portsalon Golf Club last week to cast their eye over the ongoing improvement work taking place at the Donegal course.

Anyone who has played Portsalon over the past few months will have observed the redevelopment of the course continues under the guidance of Paul Mc Ginley and his team.

During last week that team visited to review the works undertaken over the past few months. They toured the course and they were indeed impressed with the modification works to-date.

Some of the most notable changes are the tee area at the 7th hole and the improved layout at the entrance to the 9th green.

According to Paul McGinley, this new look will enhance the presentation of the Portsalon golf course as a first class golfing venue.