Donegal side Cappry Rovers under 13s book a place in last 8 in Ireland

Cappry Rovers .....2

Westport United ....1

Cappry Rovers welcomed an excellent Westport side to a windy Cappry Park on Saturday last with a place in the quarter finals on offer to the victors.

Just like Cappry, Westport came into this game on the back of some very good results and like Cappry, have been unbeaten in the Mayo league for a number of years.

Westport were playing with a stiff breeze in the 1st half and immediately put the Cappry defence under pressure winning a corner straight the kick off. From the resulting corner Oisin McGlinchey was at the back post to clear of the line.

Westport applied lots of pressure in the first five minutes but it was well dealt with with by the Cappry back three of Josh McMenamin, Andrew Murray and Daniel Marley.

Cappry started to settle after the opening spell of pressure and began to create chances of their own with Mark Mbuli a constant thorn in the Westport defence. The midfield trio of Jack Long, Sean McMenamin and Luke McGlynn were starting to win their battles in the middle of the park and linking well with the front pairing of Kevin McCormack and Mark Mbuli.

The first attack of note was a lovely through ball from Luke McGlynn to Mark Mbuli which resulted in a Cappry corner. A short time later Kevin McCormack played a ball through and Mark beat two defenders and rounded the keeper only to see his shot hit the side netting.

Westport had another opportunity when a long kick out aided by the strong wind went over the Cappry defence. With a Westport player giving chase, the ever alert Evan Long raced out to collect.

In the next attack Mark Mbuli nicked the ball from a Westport defender and was fouled inside the area to earn Cappry a penalty. Luke McGlynn made no mistake firing the ball low to the left hand side to give Cappry the lead in the 13th minute.

Both teams were giving everything with Evan dealing well with all Westports shots. The two wide men of Shaun Ward and Oisin McGlinchey were working tirelessly up and down the lines, with Shaun Ward always dangerous with his corner kicks.

After another good attack with Kevin, Luke and Mark linking up well, the ball fell to Shaun Ward and he saw his shot hit the side netting. Late on in the half with Westport defending well Cappry had numerous shots blocked before the ball broke to Luke McGlynn outside the area and his resulting shot hit the left hand post before going right across the goal line and eventually cleared for a corner. Shaun Ward put in another fantastic delivery and Luke rose highest to put Cappry 2-0 up on the stroke of half time.

Second half

Cappry started the second half well with Mark Mbuli once again causing the Westport defence problems with his skill and pace. It took three players to stop him getting his shot on target early on. Luke and Jack both had long range efforts saved well by the Westport keeper.

Westport started coming into the game again and had a few chances of their own which went narrowly wide. In the 42nd minute Mark had another shot well saved by the keeper after breaking in from the right hand side and tried to find the back post.

With the game going from end to end both teams were defending well and clear chances were few. Conor McGinty replaced Shaun Ward with ten minutes remaining and put in a solid display.

Westport goal

On the 51st minute the ball fell to Adam Nugent outside the area and his fine shot gave the reliable Evan Long no chance as the ball sailed over his head to the back of the net.

Westport applied lots of pressure in search of an equaliser after this, but all the Cappry lads from front to back defended with all their might and held out for a well deserved victory and sealed their spot in the quarter finals.

A trip to Dublin is now on the cards with St Kevin's Boys next up with a date to be confirmed.

Unfortunately for Westport they have now bowed out of the National Cup but all at Cappry would like to wish them well in the Connaught Final. They were one of the toughest opponents this young team have ever played and they are a credit to their club.

A massive congratulations to all the lads and to their management team of Martin McMenamin and James "Shorty" Long on creating history for our wee club!!!