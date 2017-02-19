High jump gold for Sommer Lecky at Irish National Indoor Athletic Championships

Finn Valley AC high jumper Sommer Lecky is the new Irish National Senior indoor high jump champion following her record equalling jump at the National Indoor Arena, Abbotstown, Dublin, on Saturday.

The 16 year-old from Castlederg claimed the number one place at the championship with a jump of 1.81 metres.

Meanwhile, Olympic walker Brendan Boyce, Letterkenny AC had to be happy with a bronze medal finish in the championship.

The Milford man came home third in the 5,000 metre walk, in a time of 20.09.25.

The race was won by Alex Wright, Leevale Harriers in a record time of 18.50.70 with Cian McManus, Westport, in second place in a time of 20.06.21.