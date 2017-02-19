Gaeil Fhánada  upset the odds against Milford in Gaeltacht

Gaeil Fhánada upset the odds with a two point win over neighbours Milford United, in a preliminary round tie in the senior Comórtas Peil Na Gaeltachta on Saturday afternoon.

Gaeil Fhánada 0-7

Milford 0-5

There may be two leagues between the sides with Milford up in Division One, for the first time and Gaeil Fhánada looking forward to playing in Division Three, the season ahead, but it was a young Gaeil Fhanada, under new manager, Aidan McAteer, who bossed this game from the first whistle to the last.

They led 0-3 to 0-2 at half-time thanks to points from Eoghan Carr, Oisin Shiels and Odhran Shiels. Luke Barrett kicked Milford’s two first half points.

Gaeil Fhánada kept their noses in front in the second half with points from Oisin Shiels and Mark Friel while Christopher Barrett and Cathal McGettigan responded for Milford to main their challenge right up to the final whistle.

GAEIL FHÁNADA: Brendan Friel; Kevin McGonigle, Jimmy Coyle, Aidan Heraghty; Myles McBride, James Gallagher, Odhran Shiels (0-1); Oisin Shiels (0-3), Seamus ‘Nanny’ Friel; Johnny Friel, Mark Friel (0-2), Oisin McFadden; Eoghan Carr (0-1), Patrick Heraghty, Patrick Carr. Subs: Mark McConigley for B Friel; Brian McBride for A Heraghty; Niall Carr for McFadden; Brian McVeigh for E Carr; Alan McAteer for J Friel.

MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Conor McNulty, Barry McNulty, Kieran Sheridan; Tony McNamee, Johnny Logue, Gavin Grier; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-2); Cathal McGettigan (0-2), James Doyle, Christopher Barrett (0-1); Kyle Black, Kane Barrett, Sean Black. Sub: TJ Evisson for C McNulty.

REFEREE: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire).