Henderson and Donegal look to maintain good start

Donegal, fresh from their big opening day win over Louth, are back in National Hurling league action again this Sunday when they face Monaghan in Castleblaney (throw-in 2 pm).

Last in Division 3A three seasons ago and after two seasons in Division 2B, Donegal returned to the lower division with a bang last weekend.

They chalked up a 2-13 to 1-11 win over Louth in O’Donnell Park with Cathal Doherty and Kevin Campbell netting the goals.

Regular sharpshooter Lee Henderson top-scored with eight points while new signings Declan Coulter, from Armagh, and Davin Flynn, Tipperary, posted nine points between them, Coulter with five and Flynn, four.

“It was vital that we got the win against Louth and got off to a good start,” said Lee Henderson.

“We were a little unsure after dropping down from 2B and with so many new faces, it was hard to know what to expect.

“But the new lads did very well and we hit the ground running. It is important that we build on that performance against Monaghan.”

Monaghan got their season up and running last Sunday with a somewhat surprise ten points, 3-15 to 1-11, win over Tyrone, in Healy Park.

“We haven’t played Monaghan in a couple of seasons but we know what to expect,” Henderson said.

“They will be aggressive in the tackle and they will be well organised and they ran up a big score against Tyrone.

“And like ourselves they have a game played and will be even sharper again this week.

“So it is a matter for us of picking it up from Sunday against Louth again and producing another good performance.

“If we do that and work hard there is no reason why we cannot take the points, but it will take a big effort and another big performance.”

Lee Henderson makes no secret of the fact that he wants to return to Division 2B again and play at the higher level.

“Promotion is the target. We want to get back up to Division 2B and that is the number one goal for the league,” he said.

“But we have a hectic schedule of games coming up over the next seven weeks.

“We have five games in six weeks and it is a matter of building up momentum and avoiding injuries will be the big thing.”

After this weekend’s game in Monaghan, Donegal face Tyrone in back to back fixtures over the following two Sundays.

These games are followed by Monaghan at home and a weekend break before they wrap up the league series away to Louth.

Donegal have no major injury worries following Sunday’s win over Louth.