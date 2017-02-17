Fanad Gaels and Milford get the ball rolling

Fanad Gaels and Milford get the new Donegal club football season up and running this Saturday when they go head to head in Triagh a Locha (throw-in 3.45 pm).

The game is a preliminary round tie in the Donegal Comortás Peile Na Gaeltacthá at senior level.

It will be a first competitive outing for new Fanad Gaels manager Aidan McAteer who will be anxious to see how his Division Three side will measure up against neighbours Milford who are preparing for Division One football for the first time.

The other preliminary round game in the senior championship between Kilcar and Gaoth Dobhair has been pencilled in for the following Saturday, in Towney.

There are also three preliminary round games in the Comortás Peile Na Gaeltachtá junior championship down for decision on Sunday.

Dungloe, Termon and All-Ireland champions Downings are home to Naomh Conaill, Glenswilly and St Michaels.

The meeting of Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar, also in the junior championship, is fixed for the following Sunday in Magheragallon.