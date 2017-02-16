Miners close in on semi-final spot

A round up of the action from the Donegal South West Donegal Darts League

John The Miners 6

Kilcar House 1

The Miners moved a step closer to a semi-final spot with a big win over Kilcar House on Friday night.

There were 180s from Kieran Gallagher, Adrian Byrne and James Bracken. Kenneth Kennedy had 15 and 16 dart legs for Kilcar House to win their only point.John McHugh beat Cara Boyle 3-1 in the two point match.



Fixtures

Knock-out Cup semi-finals:

Friday, 17th February

Kilcar House v John the Miners B in O’Donnell’s

Cope House v O’Donnell’s in Kilcar House

Matches all singles, best of 5.